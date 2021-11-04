(PRNewsfoto/Nektar Therapeutics)

(PRNewsfoto/Nektar Therapeutics)

 By Nektar Therapeutics

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Cash and investments in marketable securities at September 30, 2021 were approximately $955.3 million as compared to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2020.

"We made significant progress across our portfolio this past quarter ahead of multiple late-stage registrational trial data readouts anticipated in the first half of 2022," said Howard W. Robin, President and CEO of Nektar. "For bempegaldesleukin, we remain on track to report data from the first three of our five registrational studies with nivolumab in melanoma, renal cell carcinoma and bladder cancer in the first half of 2022. We also plan to present initial data from our PROPEL study evaluating the combination of bempegaldesleukin plus pembrolizumab in patients with previously untreated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer at the upcoming ESMO Immuno-Oncology meeting."

Mr. Robin continued, "At the upcoming SITC and ASH meetings in the fourth quarter, we look forward to showcasing our IL-15 program, NKTR-255, which is being developed in solid tumors and hematological malignancies. We recently expanded the development plans for NKTR-255 with a new clinical collaboration with Merck KGaA and Pfizer designed to evaluate the combination of NKTR-255 with avelumab, a PD-L1 inhibitor, in the JAVELIN Bladder Medley study. Importantly, our partner Eli Lilly continues to advance a broad development program for NKTR-358, demonstrating its potential to be transformative in the treatment of autoimmune disease, with ongoing Phase 2 studies in both lupus and ulcerative colitis and plans to initiate additional Phase 2 studies in two different immune-mediated diseases."

Summary of Financial Results

Revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was $24.9 million as compared to $30.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. In the first nine months of 2021 revenue was $76.9 million as compared to $129.5 million for the first nine months of 2020. Revenue was lower relative to 2020 due to the recognition in the first nine months of 2020 of $50.0 million in total milestones from Bristol-Myers Squibb for the initiation of registrational trials of bempegaldesleukin plus Opdivo® in adjuvant melanoma and muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

Total operating costs and expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were $138.5 million as compared to $133.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was due to increases in research and development (R&D) expense and general and administrative (G&A) expense. Total operating costs and expenses in the first nine months of 2021 were $410.1 million as compared to $443.8 million in the first nine months of 2020. Operating costs and expenses decreased relative to 2020 primarily due to the recording of $45.2 million in impairment charges in the first quarter of 2020 resulting from the discontinuation of the NKTR-181 program.

R&D expense in the third quarter of 2021 was $103.7 million as compared to $100.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. For the first nine months of 2021, R&D expense was $300.7 million as compared to $306.0 million in the first nine months of 2020. 

G&A expense was $29.5 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $27.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. For the first nine months of 2021, G&A expense was $90.7 million compared to $77.6 million in the first nine months of 2020. G&A expense increased primarily due to an increase in pre-commercial costs for bempegaldesleukin.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $129.7 million or $0.70 basic and diluted loss per share as compared to a net loss of $108.6 million or $0.61 basic and diluted loss per share in the third quarter of 2020. Net loss in the first nine months of 2021 was $378.2 million or $2.07 basic and diluted loss per share as compared to a net loss of $327.2 million or $1.84 basic and diluted loss per share in the first nine months of 2020.

Nektar also announced upcoming presentations at the following scientific congresses:

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 

November 10-14, 2021 (In person and virtual)

  • Late-Breaking Poster Presentation: "NKTR-255 plus cetuximab in patients with solid tumors: Interim safety and efficacy results from the Phase 1b dose-escalation study", Altan, M., et al.
  • Poster Presentation: "Combining bempegaldesleukin (CD122-preferential IL-2 pathway agonist) and NKTR-262 (TLR7/8 agonist) pairs local innate activation with systemic CD8+ T cell expansion to enhance anti-tumor immunity", Rolig, A., et al. (collaborator presentation)
  • Poster Presentation: "Associations between KIR/KIR-ligand genotypes and clinical outcome for patients with advanced solid tumors receiving BEMPEG plus nivolumab combination therapy in the PIVOT-02 trial", Feils, A., et al. (collaborator presentation)

ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2021

December 8-11, 2021 (In person and virtual)

  • Poster Presentation: "Preliminary results from PROPEL: A phase 1/2 Study of bempegaldesleukin (BEMPEG: NKTR-214) plus pembrolizumab (PEMBRO) with or without chemotherapy in patients with metastatic NSCLC", Felip, E., et al.

2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

December 11-14, 2021 (In person and virtual)

  • Poster Presentation: "Safety, tolerability, PK/PD and preliminary efficacy of NKTR-255, a novel IL-15 receptor agonist, in patients with relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies", Shah, N., et al.
  • Poster Presentation: "Pharmacodynamic analysis of CAR-T cell persistence in patients with hematologic malignancies treated with NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist that enhances CD8+ T-cells: Preliminary results from a phase 1 study", Turtle, C., et al. (collaborator presentation)

Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nektar management will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, Thursday, November 4, 2021.

This press release and a live audio-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the home page and Investors section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through December 2, 2021.

To access the conference call, follow these instructions:

Dial: (877) 881-2183 (U.S.); (970) 315-0453 (International)

Conference ID: 8264398 (Nektar Therapeutics is the host)

In the event that any non-GAAP financial measure is discussed on the conference call that is not described in this press release, or explained on the conference call, related information will be made available on the Investors section of the Nektar website as soon as practical after the conclusion of the conference call.

About Nektar

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by words such as: "will," "may," "design," "potential," "initiate," "plan," "continue," "remain" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the therapeutic potential of, and future development plans for, bempegaldesleukin, NKTR-358 and NKTR-255, the prospects and plans for our collaborations with other companies, and the timing of the data readouts for our drug candidates. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) our statements regarding the therapeutic potential of bempegaldesleukin, NKTR-358 and NKTR-255 are based on preclinical and clinical findings and observations and are subject to change as research and development continue; (ii) bempegaldesleukin, NKTR-358 and NKTR-255 are investigational agents and continued research and development for these drug candidates is subject to substantial risks, including negative safety and efficacy findings in ongoing clinical studies (notwithstanding positive findings in earlier preclinical and clinical studies); (iii) bempegaldesleukin, NKTR-358 and NKTR-255 are in various stages of clinical development and the risk of failure is high and can unexpectedly occur at any stage prior to regulatory approval; (iv) the timing of the commencement or end of clinical trials and the availability of clinical data may be delayed or unsuccessful due to regulatory delays, slower than anticipated patient enrollment, manufacturing challenges, changing standards of care, evolving regulatory requirements, clinical trial design, clinical outcomes, competitive factors, or delay or failure in ultimately obtaining regulatory approval in one or more important markets; (v) patents may not issue from our patent applications for our drug candidates, patents that have issued may not be enforceable, or additional intellectual property licenses from third parties may be required; and (vi) certain other important risks and uncertainties set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:

For Investors:

Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics

628-895-0661

For Media:

Dan Budwick of 1AB

973-271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com

 

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)























ASSETS



September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020(1)

Current assets:



















Cash and cash equivalents











$                     54,017



$                    198,955



Short-term investments











867,063



862,941



Accounts receivable











28,994



38,889



Inventory











15,330



15,292



Other current assets











20,731



21,928





Total current assets











986,135



1,138,005























Long-term investments











34,219



136,662

Property, plant and equipment, net











58,830



59,662

Operating lease right-of-use assets









119,714



126,476

Goodwill











76,501



76,501

Other assets











1,844



1,461





Total assets











$1,277,243



$1,538,767























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY































Current liabilities:



















Accounts payable











23,660



22,139



Accrued compensation











32,882



14,532



Accrued clinical trial expenses











37,633



44,207



Accrued contract manufacturing expenses







8,088



11,310



Other accrued expenses











19,966



9,676



Operating lease liabilities, current portion









17,740



13,915





Total current liabilities











139,969



115,779























Operating lease liabilities, less current portion







128,718



136,373

Development derivative liability











21,387



-

Liabilities related to the sales of future royalties, net







181,760



200,340

Other long-term liabilities











3,869



8,980





Total liabilities











475,703



461,472























Commitments and contingencies







































Stockholders' equity:



















Preferred stock











-



-



Common stock











18



18



Capital in excess of par value











3,492,435



3,388,730



Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(3,563)



(2,295)



Accumulated deficit











(2,687,350)



(2,309,158)





Total stockholders' equity











801,540



1,077,295



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$1,277,243



$1,538,767























(1) The consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2020 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all 

 of the information and notes required by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States for complete financial statements.

 

 

 

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(In thousands, except per share information)









(Unaudited)























































Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,

















2021



2020



2021



2020































Revenue:



























Product sales











$                        5,194



$                        5,691



$              17,835



$                      14,620



Royalty revenue 











-



12,289



-



31,411



Non-cash royalty revenue related to sales of future royalties





19,413



10,422



58,667



28,001



License, collaboration and other revenue









314



1,631



396



55,421

Total revenue











24,921



30,033



76,898



129,453































Operating costs and expenses:



























Cost of goods sold











5,311



5,570



18,734



15,154



Research and development











103,738



100,531



300,655



305,954



General and administrative











29,468



26,982



90,702



77,546



Impairment of assets and other costs for terminated program





-



-



-



45,189

Total operating costs and expenses









138,517



133,083



410,091



443,843

































Loss from operations











(113,596)



(103,050)



(333,193)



(314,390)































Non-operating income (expense):



























Non-cash interest expense on liabilities related to sales of future royalties



(12,801)



(8,425)



(39,186)



(22,084)



Change in fair value of development derivative liability







(3,328)



-



(7,640)



-



Interest income and other income (expense), net







131



2,910



2,388



16,453



Interest expense











-



-



-



(6,851)

Total non-operating income (expense), net









(15,998)



(5,515)



(44,438)



(12,482)































Loss before provision for income taxes









(129,594)



(108,565)



(377,631)



(326,872)































Provision for income taxes











112



21



561



365

Net loss











$                  (129,706)



$                  (108,586)



$          (378,192)



$                  (327,237)





























































Basic and diluted net loss per share









$                        (0.70)



$                         (0.61)



$                 (2.07)



$                         (1.84)































Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share



184,110



179,090



182,736



178,203































 

 

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

















Nine months ended September 30,

















2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net loss











$                  (378,192)



$                  (327,237)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:











Non-cash royalty revenue related to sales of future royalties





(58,667)



(28,001)



Non-cash interest expense on liabilities related to sales of future royalties 



39,186



22,084



Change in fair value of development derivative liability







7,640



-



Non-cash research and development expense







11,497



-



Stock-based compensation 











72,269



72,274



Depreciation and amortization 











10,710



10,937



Impairment of advance payments to contract manufacturers and equipment for terminated program

-



20,351



Amortization of premiums (discounts), net and other non-cash transactions



5,677



1,150

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable











9,895



(6,123)



Inventory











(38)



(227)



Operating leases, net











2,932



4,316



Other assets 











814



(5,588)



Accounts payable 











1,247



(3,337)



Accrued compensation 











18,350



20,478



Other accrued expenses 











(3,837)



9,340



Deferred revenue 











(605)



(5,070)

Net cash used in operating activities 









(261,122)



(214,653)























Cash flows from investing activities:

















Purchases of investments 











(816,049)



(791,445)



Maturities of investments 











902,687



1,158,722



Sales of investments











5,035



41,700



Purchases of property, plant and equipment 







(9,093)



(5,504)

Net cash provided by investing activities 









82,580



403,473























Cash flows from financing activities:

















Proceeds from shares issued under equity compensation plans





31,436



20,651



Cash receipts from development derivative liability







2,250



-



Repayment of senior notes











-



(250,000)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 









33,686



(229,349)























Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents







(82)



9

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 







(144,938)



(40,520)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period







198,955



96,363

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









$                     54,017



$                      55,843























Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:













Cash paid for interest











$                                -



$                        9,742

Operating lease right-of-use asset recognized in exchange for lease liabilities



$                        1,057



$                        2,133























 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-therapeutics-reports-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301417106.html

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.