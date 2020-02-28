SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics' (Nasdaq: NKTR) senior management is scheduled to present at the upcoming Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be accessible via a webcast through a link posted on the Investor Events section of the Nektar website: http://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events. This Webcast will be available for replay until April 3, 2020.

About Nektar
 Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly-owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology and immunology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Contact:

For Investors:
Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics
628-895-0661

 

