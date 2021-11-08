LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) today reported GAAP net income of $53.1 million, or $1.38 per share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared with GAAP net income of $71.5 million, or $1.86 per share, for the same period a year ago.

Net income, excluding derivative market value adjustments1, was $47.6 million, or $1.23 per share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $68.9 million, or $1.79 per share, for the same period in 2020.

Included in the operating results for the third quarter of 2021 was impairment of certain real estate assets of $14.2 million ($10.8 million after tax, or $0.28 per share) as employees continue working remotely.

"Nelnet's core businesses delivered solid operating results in the third quarter," said Jeff Noordhoek, Chief Executive Officer of Nelnet. "We look forward to a strong finish to the year as we continue to focus on providing superior customer experiences, pursue investment opportunities for diversification and growth, and recruit and retain talented team members."

Nelnet currently operates four primary business segments, earning interest income on loans in its Asset Generation and Management (AGM) segment and fee-based revenue in its Loan Servicing and Systems segment and Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing segment. On November 2, 2020, Nelnet Bank launched operations and its financial results are presented by the company as a reportable segment.

Asset Generation and Management

The AGM operating segment reported net interest income of $83.1 million during the third quarter of 2021, compared with $80.2 million for the same period a year ago. The company maintains an overall risk management strategy that incorporates the use of derivative instruments to reduce the economic effect of interest rate volatility. The company recognized expense from derivative settlements of $5.9 million and $2.4 million during the third quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Derivative settlements for each applicable period should be evaluated with the company's net interest income. Net interest income less derivative settlements was $77.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $77.8 million in the third quarter of 2020.

AGM recognized a provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2021 of $5.9 million ($4.5 million after tax), compared to a negative provision for loan losses of $5.8 million ($4.4 million after tax) in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income for the AGM segment was $45.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $68.3 million for the same period in 2020.  AGM recognized a $14.8 million ($11.3 million after tax) gain from the sale of consumer loans in the third quarter of 2020.

Loan Servicing and Systems

Revenue from the Loan Servicing and Systems segment was $112.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $113.8 million for the same period in 2020. As of September 30, 2021, the company was servicing $513.5 billion in government-owned, Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program, private education, and consumer loans for 15.8 million borrowers.

In September 2021, Nelnet Servicing and Great Lakes each entered into contract amendments with the U.S. Department of Education (Department), pursuant to which the student loan servicing contracts with the Department were extended from December 14, 2021 through December 14, 2023.

The Loan Servicing and Systems segment reported a $2.3 million net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Included in the third quarter results was a $13.2 million ($10.1 million after tax) non-cash impairment charge on certain segment owned buildings due to decreased office space use as employees continue to work remotely. Excluding this impairment expense, net income would have been $7.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared with net income of $10.1 million for the same period in 2020. The expected remaining decrease in net income was due to the continued hiring of contact center operations and support associates in preparation for the expiration of the federal student loan payment suspension provisions under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act on January 31, 2022, at which time the Department borrowers will move from a non-paying forbearance to repayment status.  

Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing

For the third quarter of 2021, revenue from the Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing operating segment was $85.3 million, an increase from $74.1 million for the same period in 2020. Revenue less direct costs to provide education technology, services, and payment processing services for the third quarter of 2021 was $54.0 million, as compared to $48.9 million during 2020.

Operating expenses increased for the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020 due to increased costs to support growth of the customer base, continued investments in new technologies, and an increase in travel and conference expenses.

Net income for the Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing segment was $10.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $11.4 million for the same period in 2020.

Nelnet Bank

As of September 30, 2021, Nelnet Bank had a $192.3 million loan portfolio, consisting of $98.4 million of private education loans and $93.9 million of FFEL Program loans, and had $302.2 million of deposits. Nelnet Bank's net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $0.6 million.

Subsequent Events

On October 15, 2021, an entity in which the company has an equity investment completed an additional equity raise. As a result of this entity's equity raise, the company currently anticipates recognizing income in the fourth quarter of 2021 of $10 million to $15 million (pre-tax) to adjust its carrying value to reflect the October 15, 2021 transaction value, subject to final valuations of the equity classes.

On October 27, 2021, the joint venture that purchased the former Wells Fargo private education loan portfolio and in which the company has an approximate 8 percent interest completed a final securitization that permanently financed all remaining eligible private education loans purchased by the joint venture. Upon the removal of all or a portion of the company's financial commitment to the joint venture, currently expected by the company to occur during the fourth quarter of 2021, the company will record a derecognition of all or a portion of its negative investment balance (and record positive income up to $36 million (pre-tax)).

Board of Directors Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

The Nelnet Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter cash dividend on the company's outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock of $0.24 per share. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2021.

Supplemental Financial Information

The company has provided supplemental financial information for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and certain other periods in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 8, 2021, and has made such information available on the company's website at nelnetinvestors.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "scheduled," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations as of the date of this release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results and performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties related to the severity, magnitude, and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including changes in the macroeconomic environment and consumer behavior, restrictions on business, educational, individual, or travel activities intended to combat the pandemic, and volatility in market conditions resulting from the pandemic; risks related to the ability to successfully maintain and increase allocated volumes of student loans serviced by the company under existing and any future servicing contracts with the Department, which current contracts accounted for 27 percent of the company's revenue in 2020; risks to the company related to the Department's initiatives to procure new contracts for federal student loan servicing and awards of contracts to other parties, including the pending and uncertain nature of the Department's procurement process, risks that the company may not be successful in obtaining any of such potential new contracts, and risks related to the company's ability to comply with agreements with third-party customers for the servicing of loans; risks related to the company's loan portfolio, such as interest rate basis and repricing risk and changes in levels of loan repayment or default rates; the use of derivatives to manage exposure to interest rate fluctuations; the uncertain nature of expected benefits from FFEL Program, private education, and consumer loan purchases and initiatives to purchase additional FFEL Program, private education, and consumer loans or interests therein, including expected income from the company's involvement in a joint venture that purchased private education loans sold by Wells Fargo; financing and liquidity risks, including risks of changes in the securitization and other financing markets for loans; risks and uncertainties from changes in terms of education loans and in the educational credit and services marketplace resulting from changes in applicable laws, regulations, and government programs and budgets, such as changes resulting from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the expected decline over time in FFEL Program loan interest income due to the discontinuation of new FFEL Program loan originations in 2010 and the resulting initiatives by the company to adjust to a post-FFEL Program environment, as well as the possibility of new student loan forgiveness or broad debt cancellation programs by the government or other incentives to consolidate away from existing FFEL Program loans; risks and uncertainties of the expected benefits from the November 2020 launch of Nelnet Bank operations, including the ability to successfully conduct banking operations and achieve expected market penetration; risks and uncertainties related to other initiatives to pursue additional strategic investments (and anticipated income therefrom), acquisitions, and other activities, including activities that are intended to diversify the company both within and outside of its historical core education-related businesses; risks from changes in economic conditions and consumer behavior; cybersecurity risks, including potential disruptions to systems, disclosure of confidential information, and/or damage to reputation resulting from cyber-breaches; and changes in the general interest rate environment, including the availability of any relevant money-market index rate such as LIBOR or the relationship between the relevant money-market index rate and the rate at which the company's assets and liabilities are priced.

For more information, see the "Risk Factors" sections and other cautionary discussions of risks and uncertainties included in documents filed or furnished by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the cautionary information about forward-looking statements contained in the company's supplemental financial information for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. All forward-looking statements in this release are as of the date of this release. Although the company may voluntarily update or revise its forward-looking statements from time to time to reflect actual results or changes in the company's expectations, the company disclaims any commitment to do so except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures

The company prepares its financial statements and presents its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, it also provides additional non-GAAP financial information related to specific items management believes to be important in the evaluation of its operating results and performance. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information, and a discussion of why the company believes providing this additional information is useful to investors, is provided in the "Non-GAAP Disclosures" section below.

__________________________________

1

Net income, excluding derivative market value adjustments, is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Performance Measures" at the end of this press release and the "Non-GAAP Disclosures" section below for explanatory information and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.

 

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)





Three months ended



Nine months ended



September 30,

2021



June 30, 2021



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2021



September 30,

2020

Interest income:



















Loan interest

$

124,096





122,005





134,507





370,219





462,439



Investment interest

12,558





11,578





5,238





29,122





18,379



Total interest income

136,654





133,583





139,745





399,341





480,818



Interest expense:



















Interest on bonds and notes payable and bank deposits

50,176





49,991





58,423





127,939





277,788



Net interest income

86,478





83,592





81,322





271,402





203,030



Less provision (negative provision) for loan losses

5,827





374





(5,821)





(10,847)





73,476



Net interest income after provision for loan losses

80,651





83,218





87,143





282,249





129,554



Other income/expense:



















Loan servicing and systems revenue

112,351





112,094





113,794





335,961





337,571



Education technology, services, and payment processing revenue

85,324





76,702





74,121





257,284





217,100



Communications revenue









20,211









57,390



Other

11,867





22,921





1,502





30,183





69,910



Gain on sale of loans

3,444





15,271





14,817





18,715





33,023



Impairment expense and provision for beneficial interests, net

(14,159)





(500)









(12,223)





(34,419)



Derivative market value adjustments and derivative settlements, net

1,351





(6,989)





1,049





28,868





(13,406)



Total other income/expense

200,178





219,499





225,494





658,788





667,169



Cost of services:



















Cost to provide education technology, services, and payment processing services

31,335





21,676





25,243





80,063





63,424



Cost to provide communications services









5,914









17,240



Total cost of services

31,335





21,676





31,157





80,063





80,664



Operating expenses:



















Salaries and benefits

128,592





118,968





126,096





363,351





365,220



Depreciation and amortization

15,710





20,236





30,308





56,129





87,349



Other expenses

38,324





32,587





34,744





107,611





115,184



Total operating expenses

182,626





171,791





191,148





527,091





567,753



Income before income taxes

66,868





109,250





90,332





333,883





148,306



Income tax expense

(15,649)





(26,237)





(19,156)





(76,747)





(30,286)



Net income

51,219





83,013





71,176





257,136





118,020



Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1,919





854





327





3,467





(568)



Net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc.

$

53,138





83,867





71,503





260,603





117,452



Earnings per common share:



















Net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc. shareholders - basic and diluted

$

1.38





2.16





1.86





6.74





2.99



Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

38,595,721





38,741,486





38,538,476





38,646,892





39,229,932



 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)





As of



As of



As of



September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020

Assets:











Loans and accrued interest receivable, net

$

19,304,203





20,185,656





20,076,542



Cash, cash equivalents, and investments

1,566,849





1,114,189





573,143



Restricted cash

1,059,142





837,146





805,225



Goodwill and intangible assets, net

197,268





217,162





215,613



Other assets

275,277





292,007





552,003



Total assets

$

22,402,739





22,646,160





22,222,526



Liabilities:











Bonds and notes payable

$

18,610,748





19,320,726





19,215,053



Bank deposits

200,651





54,633







Other liabilities

734,377





642,452





604,642



Total liabilities

19,545,776





20,017,811





19,819,695



Equity:











Total Nelnet, Inc. shareholders' equity

2,859,254





2,632,042





2,399,485



Noncontrolling interests

(2,291)





(3,693)





3,346



Total equity

2,856,963





2,628,349





2,402,831



Total liabilities and equity

$

22,402,739





22,646,160





22,222,526



Non-GAAP Disclosures

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by management are meant to provide additional information and insight relative to business trends to investors and, in certain cases, to present financial information as measured by rating agencies and other users of financial information. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP and may be different from, or inconsistent with, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The company reports this non-GAAP information because the company believes that it provides additional information regarding operational and performance indicators that are closely assessed by management. There is no comprehensive, authoritative guidance for the presentation of such non-GAAP information, which is only meant to supplement GAAP results by providing additional information that management utilizes to assess performance.

Net income, excluding derivative market value adjustments



Three months ended September 30,



2021



2020

GAAP net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc.

$

53,138





71,503



Realized and unrealized derivative market value adjustments (a)

(7,260)





(3,440)



Tax effect (b)

1,742





826



Net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc., excluding derivative market value adjustments

$

47,620





68,889











Earnings per share:







GAAP net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc.

$

1.38





1.86



Realized and unrealized derivative market value adjustments (a)

(0.19)





(0.09)



Tax effect (b)

0.04





0.02



Net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc., excluding derivative market value adjustments

$

1.23





1.79







(a)

"Derivative market value adjustments" includes both the realized portion of gains and losses (corresponding to variation margin received or paid on derivative instruments that are settled daily at a central clearinghouse) and the unrealized portion of gains and losses that are caused by changes in fair values of derivatives which do not qualify for "hedge treatment" under GAAP. "Derivative market value adjustments" does not include "derivative settlements" that represent the cash paid or received during the current period to settle with derivative instrument counterparties the economic effect of the company's derivative instruments based on their contractual terms.







The accounting for derivatives requires that changes in the fair value of derivative instruments be recognized currently in earnings, with no fair value adjustment of the hedged item, unless specific hedge accounting criteria is met. Management has structured all of the company's derivative transactions with the intent that each is economically effective; however, the company's derivative instruments do not qualify for hedge accounting. As a result, the change in fair value of derivative instruments is reported in current period earnings with no consideration for the corresponding change in fair value of the hedged item. Under GAAP, the cumulative net realized and unrealized gain or loss caused by changes in fair values of derivatives in which the company plans to hold to maturity will equal zero over the life of the contract. However, the net realized and unrealized gain or loss during any given reporting period fluctuates significantly from period to period.







The company believes these point-in-time estimates of asset and liability values related to its derivative instruments that are subject to interest rate fluctuations are subject to volatility, mostly due to timing and market factors beyond the control of management, and affect the period-to-period comparability of the results of operations. Accordingly, the company's management utilizes operating results excluding these items for comparability purposes when making decisions regarding the company's performance and in presentations with credit rating agencies, lenders, and investors.





(b)

The tax effects are calculated by multiplying the realized and unrealized derivative market value adjustments by the applicable statutory income tax rate.

Core loan spread

The following table analyzes the loan spread on AGM's portfolio of loans, which represents the spread between the yield earned on loan assets and the costs of the liabilities and derivative instruments used to fund the assets. The spread amounts included in the following table are calculated by using the notional dollar values found in the "Net interest income, net of settlements on derivatives" table on the following page, divided by the average balance of loans or debt outstanding.



Three months ended September 30,



2021



2020

Variable loan yield, gross

2.61

%



2.77

%

Consolidation rebate fees

(0.85)





(0.84)



Discount accretion, net of premium and deferred origination costs amortization

0.03





0.01



Variable loan yield, net

1.79





1.94



Loan cost of funds - interest expense (a)

(0.99)





(1.16)



Loan cost of funds - derivative settlements (b) (c)

(0.02)





0.02



Variable loan spread

0.78





0.80



Fixed rate floor income, gross

0.75





0.73



Fixed rate floor income - derivative settlements (b) (d)

(0.11)





(0.07)



Fixed rate floor income, net of settlements on derivatives

0.64





0.66



Core loan spread

1.42

%



1.46

%









Average balance of AGM's loans

$

19,084,320





19,866,040



Average balance of AGM's debt outstanding

18,863,730





19,632,675







(a)

In the third quarter of 2021, the company redeemed certain asset-backed debt securities prior to their legal maturity, resulting in the recognition of $1.5 million in interest expense from the write-off of all remaining debt issuance costs related to the initial issuance of such bonds. This expense was excluded in the table above.





(b)

Derivative settlements represent the cash paid or received during the current period to settle with derivative instrument counterparties the economic effect of the company's derivative instruments based on their contractual terms. Derivative accounting requires that net settlements with respect to derivatives that do not qualify for "hedge treatment" under GAAP be recorded in a separate income statement line item below net interest income. The company maintains an overall risk management strategy that incorporates the use of derivative instruments to reduce the economic effect of interest rate volatility. As such, management believes derivative settlements for each applicable period should be evaluated with the company's net interest income (loan spread) as presented in this table.







A reconciliation of core loan spread, which includes the impact of derivative settlements on loan spread, to loan spread without derivative settlements follows.

 



Three months ended September 30,



2021



2020

Core loan spread

1.42

%



1.46

%

Derivative settlements (1:3 basis swaps)

0.02





(0.02)



Derivative settlements (fixed rate floor income)

0.11





0.07



Loan spread

1.55

%



1.51

%





(c)

Derivative settlements consist of net settlements (paid) received related to the company's 1:3 basis swaps.





(d)

Derivative settlements consist of net settlements paid related to the company's floor income interest rate swaps.

Net interest income, net of settlements on derivatives

The following table summarizes the components of "net interest income" and "derivative settlements, net" from the AGM segment statements of income.



Three months ended September 30,



2021



2020

Variable interest income, gross

$

126,270





138,986



Consolidation rebate fees

(40,340)





(41,768)



Discount accretion, net of premium and deferred origination costs amortization

1,230





656



Variable interest income, net

87,160





97,874



Interest on bonds and notes payable

(48,549)





(57,510)



Derivative settlements (basis swaps), net (a)

(700)





1,197



Variable loan interest margin, net of settlements on derivatives (a)

37,911





41,561



Fixed rate floor income, gross

35,850





36,633



Derivative settlements (interest rate swaps), net (a)

(5,209)





(3,588)



Fixed rate floor income, net of settlements on derivatives (a)

30,641





33,045



Core loan interest income (a)

68,552





74,606



Investment interest

8,771





3,452



Intercompany interest

(113)





(245)



Net interest income (net of settlements on derivatives) (a)

$

77,210





77,813







(a)

Derivative settlements represent the cash paid or received during the current period to settle with derivative instrument counterparties the economic effect of the company's derivative instruments based on their contractual terms. Derivative accounting requires that net settlements on derivatives that do not qualify for "hedge treatment" under GAAP be recorded in a separate income statement line item below net interest income. The company maintains an overall risk management strategy that incorporates the use of derivative instruments to reduce the economic effect of interest rate volatility. As such, management believes derivative settlements for each applicable period should be evaluated with the company's net interest income as presented in this table. Core loan interest income and net interest income (net of settlements on derivatives) are non-GAAP financial measures.







A reconciliation of net interest income (net of settlements on derivatives) to net interest income for the company's AGM segment follows.

 



Three months ended September 30,



2021



2020

Net interest income (net of settlements on derivatives)

$

77,210





77,813



Derivative settlements (1:3 basis swaps)

700





(1,197)



Derivative settlements (fixed rate floor income)

5,209





3,588



Net interest income

$

83,119





80,204



 

