Since 1914, Nelson has played an integral role in education across K-12 and post-secondary markets. In the last few years, classrooms have experienced a transition and the needs of students and educators have evolved. Nelson recognizes that both markets require a singular focus to provide solutions that meet the needs of the 21st century.
On May 26, Nelson announced that it will be retracting from the post-secondary market to focus solely on K-12 education locally and globally. This withdrawal will see Top Hat acquiring the company's domestic textbook list and Cengage establishing its own Canadian publishing and textbook business to provide Cengage product directly.
TORONTO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Nelson, Canada's leading educational publisher, announced today that it is in discussions with Cengage, a global education and technology company, to terminate its long-standing distribution agreement in Canada to allow Cengage to operate directly in Canada through Cengage's newly established Canadian division.
In the last few months, the global education landscape experienced a significant shift and K-12 and post-secondary markets started to move at different speeds. Now more than ever, students must develop global competencies in order to meet the rapidly changing demands of the market and to prepare for the jobs of tomorrow. A singular focus on K-12 education and technology, centered on Edwin, Nelson's digital learning eco-system, will drive student engagement and outcomes to foster lifelong learning and to ensure students can successfully move forward to post-secondary education.
"I am delighted to see this evolution with our longtime partner Cengage. It is important to me that our post-secondary colleagues remain in good hands as Cengage establishes its operations in Canada," says Steve Brown, Nelson CEO. "Our shared views and similar culture will ensure our former Nelson employees move on to another excellent employer as they deepen their relationship with Canadian students and educators."
"Cengage products and services have occupied a leadership position in the Canadian higher education market for many years via Nelson's publishing and distribution network," said Alexander Broich, EVP and President, Cengage Global Businesses. "We thank Nelson for their partnership and wish them success in the next chapter of their business.
"Cengage is committed to continue publishing the successful Canadian adaptation of U.S. content for our customers. Although the Canadian higher education market is distinctly different from the United States, there are many similarities, including digital use and concerns about access to affordable, quality materials. With this new division, we have a unique opportunity to build a stronger relationship with our customers and expand our popular Cengage digital affordability models to Canada's students and faculty."
As post-secondary institutions and bookstores prepare for the upcoming school year and beyond, Nelson will continue to work closely with Cengage and its other publishing partners to deliver customer service, warehousing, and shipping for a seamless transition.
Nelson has been a staple in post-secondary education in Canada for over a century. As Cengage Canada's relationship with faculty and students evolves, Nelson will remain close to its colleagues and partners.
