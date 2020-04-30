JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemours Children's Health System announced today that James "Jim" Digan has been named Enterprise Chief Development Officer. He will be responsible for strategic leadership and guidance for the health system's fundraising across its five-state footprint, including portfolio development, staff management and leadership engagement for all of Nemours' philanthropic pursuits. Digan will be based at Nemours' headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla., and officially starts his new role in July.
"Jim is one of the most accomplished and respected development professionals in the country," said R. Lawrence Moss, MD, president and CEO of Nemours Children's Health System. "Over a distinguished 25-year career in academic health systems, Jim has consistently exceeded expectations and set a standard of excellence for himself and his teams. He will be a tremendous asset to Nemours in achieving our goal of transforming children's healthcare to deliver the healthiest generation of America's children."
Digan joins Nemours from Baylor College of Medicine, where he currently serves as the president of Baylor Medical Foundation and senior vice president of Institutional Advancement at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. Prior to his current positions, Digan held major leadership positions in development at Nationwide Children's Hospital, Rochester General Health System and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
Digan has made numerous national contributions to his field through the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy, the Woodmark Group, the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation and others. He is a graduate of Colgate University and has continually contributed his talents to furthering that institution for decades. His career accomplishments also include other academic and development positions, including director of the Zweig Foundation, a private family foundation established to improve society by supporting the environment, education and healthcare.
