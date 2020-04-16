TYSONS CORNER, Va., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoSystems LLC, a strategic provider of systems implementation and integration, back office services, FedRAMP Ready hosting, and cyber and information security solutions to government contractors, today announced a partnership with SAP® Concur®, the world's leading brand for travel, expense, and invoice management solutions. NeoSystems will now provide clients with SAP Concur solutions as well as advisory, implementation and platform services.
NeoSystems now offers government contractors a competitive advantage with end-to-end travel management and mobile device access with optical character recognition from SAP Concur to automate the expense reporting process. By combining SAP Concur with NeoSystems' industry and finance expertise, and tight integration with leading ERP vendors serving the government contracting community, NeoSystems can offer SAP Concur solutions which fit the needs of its customers in aerospace, defense and other government contracting. NeoSystems has been able to improve its own efficiencies by using SAP Concur solutions and can do the same for its customers.
"Our internal test drive exceeded expectations and since we knew the software would be an asset to our clients, we decided to partner with SAP Concur. Now small and mid-sized government contractors can benefit from a user-friendly system which combines a robust expense management platform with the reporting, enhanced compliance and ease-of-use they need," said Michael Tinsley, President and CEO of NeoSystems. "With the integrated web solution we've created using SAP Concur, our clients have a one-stop shop for travel, expense and finance management that can deliver significant, measurable cost savings. Employees will experience the benefit of the relationship between SAP Concur and travel vendors on a global scale."
The partnership between NeoSystems and SAP Concur spans several different areas. NeoSystems is also a certified CIP (Concur Implementation Partner) and CCP (Concur Consulting Partner). As a CIP partner, NeoSystems can implement and provide supporting consulting services for Concur Expense. As a CCP partner, NeoSystems works closely with clients to help ensure a successful implementation. In addition, NeoSystems is part of the SAP Concur App Center with its NeoSystems Expense Connector, which integrates Concur Expense and Deltek Costpoint.
The NeoSystems relationship with SAP Concur continues to evolve. After a proof-of-concept, NeoSystems quickly became an SAP Concur customer, which then progressed into a burgeoning partnership. "We saw the value for ourselves as customers. We saw how well SAP Concur works for a project-based organization, and how well the solution fits the government contractor market," Tinsley said.
About NeoSystems LLC
NeoSystems LLC, based in Tysons Corner, Virginia, delivers integrated strategic back office services and solutions to enable, run, and secure government contractors, commercial entities, and nonprofit organizations. Today, NeoSystems maintains a 97% client retention rate, and supports over 600 companies and over 100,000 client employees with its outsourced services. NeoSystems' experts have implemented hundreds of fully-integrated financial and business management systems, utilizing best of breed technology and leveraging in-depth domain expertise in Accounting & Finance, IT, HR, Security and Hosting (FedRAMP Ready FISMA Moderate, SSAE SOC1 & SOC2, ITAR). NeoSystems is partnered with the world's leading software companies, including Deltek, SAP Concur, Oracle, Ultimate Software, Adaptive Insights, Integrify, VMware and IBM, to provide best-in-class solutions. For more information, visit https://www.NeoSystemsCorp.com.
