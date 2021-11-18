BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neovera, a leading consulting and managed services provider for Cloud infrastructure and Cybersecurity for the last two decades, announces it has expanded its partnership to include AT&T Cybersecurity and is now part of their MSSP Partner Program. This will allow Neovera to use AT&T Cybersecurity's USM technology as part of Neovera's expanding NeoCyber Security portfolio to better manage against cybersecurity threats and attacks more effectively across hybrid cloud environments for their clients.
In 2020, ransomware attacks impacted companies and operations every ten seconds, costing on average, of 3.8 million dollars in revenue over the course of the year. Malware was up over 358%, with 80% of those stemming from phishing attacks from 2019. This trend is expected to continue to increase in 2022, and companies are anticipating bolstering efforts to boost confidence in their cybersecurity postures.
Neovera's Cyber security portfolio consists of repeatable, packaged service offerings such as Cyber Security Monitoring, Managed UTM Firewalls, and endpoint security, coupled with their security consulting, design, and implementation services that provides their clients with comprehensive security. Neovera's Cyber Security Portfolio and consulting servers help to prevent, Detect, and remediate cybersecurity threats and attacks.
"Neovera's 24x7 Cyber Security Services, provide clients with the level of security needed to mitigate risk against in this constantly evolving time of cybercrime." explains M. Greg Shanton, Vice President of Cybersecurity at Neovera. "I am very excited to announce our new partnership with AT&T Cybersecurity. Our client base demands 24x7 security across hybrid cloud environments and that is what we deliver. By combining Neovera's security expertise and AT&T cybersecurity's technology we can offer a comprehensive security solution at a tremendous value to our clients. Our Security Monitoring Services will be able to utilize AT&T Cybersecurity's USM Anywhere service. This plays a vital role in helping us succeed and keeping our clients safe by staying on the threshold of the latest security tactics coming out of the industry."
Neovera and AT&T's Joint Webinar on Hybrid Security Monitoring
Neovera and AT&T Cybersecurity will be hosting a 2nd webinar in its joint series on Hybrid Security Monitoring, launched in October during Cybersecurity Awareness Month, on Wednesday, November 17th at 2 PM ET. This webinar will be a technical deep dive outlining Best Practices in the industry and an integrated solution for on-premise, cloud environments, and private data centers.
About Neovera
Neovera is a leading and trusted provider of professional and comprehensive managed technology services. The company has been around for over two decades and deals in consulting, multiple Cloud platforms (IaaS, DaaS, PaaS, etc.) and cybersecurity solutions, including monitoring, managed services, CaaS, and Identity and Access Management. To find out more about Neovera, please visit https://neovera.com
About the AT&T Cybersecurity MSSP Partner Program
AT&T Cybersecurity's MSSP Partner Program allows MSSPs and MSPs to build successful security offerings powered by its Unified Security Management (USM) solution, a paid security platform that integrates incident response, threat detection, and compliance management in a single application. Neovera extended its partnership with the MSSP Program to maintain the competence of its security offerings. AT&T Cybersecurity, formerly AlienVault, is a subsidiary that develops commercial and open-source services to manage cyberattacks. The company's parent company is AT&T Communications. To learn more about AT&T Cybersecurity's MSSP Partner Program, please visit https://cybersecurity.att.com/partners/mssp-program.
