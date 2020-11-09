THIRD QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS All metrics compared to Third Quarter 2019 unless otherwise noted - Total revenue increased 10.9% to $69.3 million - Equipment Rental and Sales (ERS) segment revenue increased 5.0% to $54.2 million - Parts, Tools and Accessories (PTA) segment revenue increased 39.2% to $15.1 million - Adjusted EBITDA decreased 8.6% to $28.0 million - Net income of $15.2 million - Free cash flow increased to $0.5 million from negative $29.3 million - Available liquidity of $69.1 million