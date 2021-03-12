ASHBURN, Va., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the past year, NetActuate customers deployed in Ashburn have steadily increased their requirements for low latency bandwidth and infrastructure services, including bare metal, colocation, and virtual machines. To keep up with the needs of both existing and new customers, NetActuate engineers have just completed upgrading their Ashburn data center with more bandwidth and greater infrastructure availability.
"The US East Coast, especially Ashburn, is a key point of presence in most deployments we manage, including global ones," said Mark Mahle, Principal Technology Architect and CEO. "The added bandwidth and capacity in Ashburn will be critical to keeping up with customer needs now and for the rest of the year."
Located in "data center alley," NetActuate's Ashburn data center offers customers access to one of the top three peering exchanges and the largest peering exchange in the US East Coast. With a high concentration of network and cloud service providers, NetActuate customers in Ashburn can benefit from low-latency direct connections to Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. Direct fiber connectivity to NetActuate's Raleigh-Durham data center offers a low latency and geographically proximal option for lower cost expansions and disaster recovery.
NetActuate's Ashburn data center features redundant power and cooling, as well as multi-factor security. With access to multiple tier 1 providers, NetActuate provides its Ashburn customers a range of reliable, low latency connectivity services, including direct access to the Equinix Internet Exchange. NetActuate's experienced 24×7 NOC and local technicians are available to provide remote hands and expert support.
Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. The anycast platform is available from NetActuate's Ashburn location, as well as over 30 United States and global locations, with simple, predictable monthly pricing.
As part of NetActuate's global footprint, customers can deploy their hybrid environments into this and over 30 additional United States and global locations, without having to manage multiple vendors for their infrastructure and low latency network services.
To learn more about NetActuate's services from Ashburn, please schedule a call with a solution specialist by calling +1-919-381-5400 or request a free quote at netactuate.com.
