RALEIGH, N.C., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the past three years, NetActuate has been adding a growing number of global providers to their list of customers. To enable these providers to quickly deploy high bandwidth services at the edge in Africa, NetActuate recently completed an infrastructure expansion and connectivity upgrade in their Johannesburg data center.
"Every day, we are serving more providers who need a truly global footprint," said Mark Mahle, CEO and Principal Technology Architect. "These upgrades in our Johannesburg location ensure we will be ready to help providers quickly and easily deploy services reaching end users across Africa."
NetActuate's Johannesburg data center is strategically located in Ekurhuleni, a major trade and industry hub. Johannesburg is home to Africa's largest stock exchange (JSE), as well as numerous multinational corporations. NetActuate's Johannesburg facility is protected by redundant, best-in-class power infrastructure and security measures, including biometric access and 24/7 video surveillance.
In this facility, customers can benefit from direct access to NAPAfrica, the largest internet exchange on the African continent. Direct connectivity to Amazon, Google, and Microsoft Azure is also available from this location.
NetActuate's Johannesburg data center is certified compliant for PCI DSS, ISO 2700, ISO 9001. Customers can leverage NetActuate's cross-border expertise in shipping and customs for redundant, secure colocation of equipment. NetActuate's experienced 24×7 NOC and local technicians are available to provide remote hands and expert support.
Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available from their Johannesburg location, as well as over 30 US and global locations, with simple, predictable monthly pricing.
As part of NetActuate's global footprint, customers can deploy their hybrid environments into this and over 30 additional US and global locations, without having to manage multiple vendors for their infrastructure and low-latency network services.
About NetActuate
Operating one of the 10 largest IPv4 and IPv6 peered networks in the world, NetActuate helps providers get closer to their end users – no matter where in the world they are. Available from over 30 locations worldwide, our managed network and infrastructure services simplify and accelerate the global distribution of online applications and SaaS platforms. Learn more today at +1-919-381-5400 or at netactuate.com. To learn more about BGP anycast and how it can help reduce latency across diverse global markets, visit NetActuate's anycast information resource site at anycast.com.
