SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich, a Resolution Intelligence company, today announced it will be conducting a SANS webcast, hosted by Brandon Hoffman, CISO at Netenrich, entitled: "To build or not to build: Can SOCaaS bridge your security skills gap?" Brandon is joined by special guest, Michael Spooner, N.A. Security Ambassador at IBM. The outcome-driven session will take place Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (EDT).
Cybersecurity threats keep growing faster than security budgets, leaving CISOs, CIOs and SecOps teams at a dangerous disadvantage. Even enterprises running their own Security Operations Centers (SOCs) find the perennial shortage of skills, tools, and other resources stops them from realizing the full value of investments. Rather than struggle to find – and hang on to – top talent with hands-on experience across network and cloud security, mid-sized enterprises are instead opting for SOC-as-a-Service offerings.
Join Netenrich for a look at this faster and smarter alternative to hiring in-house where you'll explore topics like:
- SOCaaS ROI compared to building your own
- Scope/elements of SOCaaS
- What goes into a best-in-class solution
- Upleveling SecOps
WHAT: Webcast: "To build or not to build: Can SOCaaS bridge your security skills gap?"
WHO: Brandon Hoffman, CISO, Netenrich
Michael Spooner, N.A. Security Ambassador, IBM
WHEN: Thursday, August 27, 2020
1:00 p.m. (EDT)
HOW: SANS Webcast sponsored by Netenrich: registration available here.
