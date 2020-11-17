Head_Shot_Cassie_Small.jpg

Network Insurance Services, LLC Hires Cassandra Kuhn as Commercial Account Manager

 By Network Insurance Services, LLC

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Insurance Services, LLC hired Cassandra Kuhn as Commercial Account Manager for our Construction Division. Kuhn did her studies at Doane College-Lincoln Grand Island and Master- Lincoln NE.

In her role prior to joining Network Insurance Services, LLC., Kuhn was a Commercial Account Manager for a nationwide commercial insurance service organization where she excelled in managing mid-market accounts all over the western part of the country. Terri Wroblewski, VP Client Services and partner of Network Insurance Services, said "We are very excited to have Cassandra on board. Her depth of experience and knowledge of Commercial Insurance will complement our customers and growing team of seasoned professionals."

Network Insurance Services specializes in the construction Industry, Homeowners Associations (HOA's), Municipalities and is a leader in Colorado Workers Compensation Placement, Risk Management, Claims Management and Experience Modification reduction.  For more information contact them at 303-805-5000, info@thinknis.com or www.thinknis.com 

Contact:
Curt Henderson
3037175800
259179@email4pr.com

 

