GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Insurance Services, LLC hired Jolie Comeaux as Commercial Account Manager for its Construction Division. Comeaux studied at the University of Louisiana.

In her role prior to joining Network Insurance Services, LLC, Comeaux was a Commercial Account Manager for 18 years at a large Commercial insurance Agency in Lafayette, Louisiana where she exceeded everyone's expectations in assisting 6 individual account executives manage their books of business along with new business marketing. Terri Wroblewski, VP Client Services and partner of Network Insurance Services, said, "We are so happy to have Jolie join our team. Her many years of marketing experience and knowledge of Commercial Insurance will have a huge positive effect on our customers and growing team of seasoned professional."

Network Insurance Services specializes in construction Industry, Homeowners Associations (HOA's), and Municipalities and is a leader in Colorado Workers Compensation Placement, Risk Management, Claims Management and Experience Modification reduction. For more information contact them at 303-805-5000, info@thinknis.com or www.thinknis.com

Media Contact:
Curt Henderson
258876@email4pr.com 
303-717-5800

