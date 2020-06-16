NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, today announced that Caitlin McSherry will be joining the firm as Director of Investment Stewardship on the ESG Investing team.
In this role, Ms. McSherry will work directly with the firm's Portfolio Managers and research analysts to engage with portfolio companies in order to enhance long-term value for Neuberger Berman's clients. She will be responsible for overseeing the firm's proxy voting processes and will work closely with the Proxy Voting & Governance Committee to support those goals. She will report directly to Jonathan Bailey, Head of ESG Investing at Neuberger Berman.
Ms. McSherry joins Neuberger Berman from State Street Global Advisors, where she served as Vice President and ESG analyst. In her capacity at State Street Global Advisors, she developed and implemented the firm's global proxy voting guidelines and led engagements with management and board members on ESG issues. She began her career with Brightfields Development LLC, where she managed the development of utility-scale renewable energy projects and crafted environmental liability risk management strategies. Ms. McSherry holds a BA in Environmental Studies from Northeastern University, and a Master of Liberal Arts in Sustainability Management from Harvard University Extension School.
"We're thrilled to have Caitlin McSherry bring her experience to the firm," said Jonathan Bailey. "As an active manager, engagement is at the heart of our investment processes across asset classes. Caitlin will be an important partner to our Portfolio Managers in seeking to affect positive change while delivering value for clients. We look forward to her continuing our industry-leading innovation in proxy voting and engagement."
Neuberger Berman participated in 4,738 shareholder meeting votes on behalf of clients in 2019, representing a 7.5% increase since 2016. The firm understands it recently became the first large asset manager to disclose a meaningful number of key proxy votes in advance of annual shareholder meetings through its NB25+ initiative.
With Caitlin McSherry's appointment, the organization further strengthens its capabilities to engage with portfolio companies to seek to attain sustainable, long-term returns. The firm firmly believes in the effectiveness of dialogue between investors and companies. More about the firm's approach to ESG investing can be found at www.nb.com/esg.
About Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 24 countries, Neuberger Berman's diverse team has 2,300 professionals. For six consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). The firm was awarded an A+ in every category in the latest 2019 PRI report for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $330 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2020. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.
