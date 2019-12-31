Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages equities, fixed income, private equity and hedge fund portfolios for institutions and advisors worldwide. With offices in 18 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is more than 2,100 professionals. Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm fosters an investment culture of fundamental research and independent thinking. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com. (PRNewsFoto/Neuberger Berman Group LLC)