NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neuravest Research Inc., the cutting-edge provider of adaptive AI-driven institutional investment solutions, announced today that Dr. Roger M. Stein has joined as a Senior Advisor to provide thought leadership for the firm's quantitative analytics and AI initiatives. Dr. Stein brings his deep expertise from over 30 years of industry experience in developing commercial analytics, methodologies, and investment tools. He will be working closely with Neuravest's R&D team to develop new adaptive thematic investment tools driven by alternative data, machine learning, and applied financial theory.
Dr. Stein has had a prolific career both in academia and in senior leadership roles in the financial industry (including as the Chief Analytics Officer at State Street GX and the President of Moody's Research Labs). He has successfully started and helped found several innovative companies (including BridgeBio, in partnership with Neuravest co-founder Seth Merrin, which IPOed in 2019), and he remains involved in a number of data-driven start-ups in health, finance, education and security start-ups.
He and his teams have produced dozens of successful commercial-grade analytics, investment, and risk management technologies that have become industry standards, and which are in active use at hundreds of financial firms globally. Dr. Stein's research and methodologies have formed the basis for financial regulation and congressional legislation. He has published widely, including co-authoring two textbooks and over 80 professional and peer-reviewed academic articles. Dr. Stein's TED Talk on his work in using simulation and financial engineering to fund early-stage biomedical therapies has received almost one million views.
He is on the faculty of the NYU Stern School of Business, where he teaches data science and finance, and is also a visiting professor in Hebrew University's FinTech program. Dr. Stein was also formerly a Senior Lecturer in Finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management, a researcher at the MIT Laboratory for Financial Engineering, and a researcher at The Center for Risk Management Research at UC Berkeley.
From Neuravest CEO Erez Katz: "A central component of Neuravest's growth vision is to engage with thought-leaders and entrepreneurs with demonstrated track-records of commercial success. Roger offers both. He brings a wealth of Wall Street experience and a deep understanding of the underlying AI technologies that drive Neuravest's disruptive mission."
"When I heard about what Seth and Erez were working on, I was almost instantly hooked," said Dr. Stein. "Systematically implementing the analytic and technological infrastructure to build resilient and reliable financial models is really hard. Neuravest is cultivating a diverse consortium of alternative data providers and, in parallel, implementing proprietary technology to automatically ingest, combine and represent these data for high-throughput financial ML. This combination creates a nearly ideal environment for rapidly testing ideas and developing them into applied trading models."
Dr. Stein's appointment follows closely that of serial fintech entrepreneur and pioneer Seth Merrin, who assumed the role of executive chairman of Neuravest in March of 2021. "Roger is not only a thought leader in these fields, but he has lived, eaten, and breathed these specific issues and developed solutions for them across multiple asset classes for years. His knowledge and insights constitute a true competitive advantage for Neuravest," said Mr. Merrin.
About Neuravest
Neuravest delivers Adaptive AI investment strategies powered by alternative data and artificial intelligence. We construct and manage sophisticated portfolios, empowering investment professionals globally who seek to bring alpha to their clients. Since 2014, we have been perfecting our cloud-based platform, DAS (Data Analysis Services), to be able to efficiently evaluate droves of alternative data and determine their fitness for investment. Subsequently, our predictive AI engine is capable of combining multiple thematic portfolios and scientifically validating them before deploying capital. To learn more, visit http://www.neuravest.net.
