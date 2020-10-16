Neurelis Announces Four Poster Presentations For The Joint Meeting Of The International Child Neurology Association And Child Neurology Society

- Data continue to support the unique clinical attributes for Neurelis' lead product, VALTOCO® (diazepam nasal spray), the first and only nasal spray treatment for seizure cluster rescue in pediatric patients 6 years of age and older, adolescents, and adults - Data also highlight that 88 percent of treated seizure episodes used a single dose of VALTOCO