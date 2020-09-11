-- Data for Investigational Gene Therapy Treatment NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC) Presented at the MDS Virtual Congress 2020 -- - NBIb-1817 Treatment Showed Sustained Improvement in Motor Function, Including Greater "On" Time without Troublesome Dyskinesia and Reduction in Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS) Part III Scores, and Reduction in the Amount of Medications Up to Three Years in Patients with Parkinson's Disease - 14 of 15 Patients Treated with NBIb-1817 Continued to Experience an Improvement in Disease Staging after Three Years, as Assessed by the Modified Hoehn & Yahr Scale - Re-Initiation of Enrollment in Registrational RESTORE-1 Clinical Trial of NBIb-1817 Planned for Later this Year