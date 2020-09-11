- Data Demonstrated that Newly Approved ONGENTYS Significantly Reduced "Off" Time as an Add-On Therapy in Patients with Parkinson's Disease Taking Levodopa/Carbidopa only in a Pooled Post-Hoc, Sub-Group Analysis of Phase III Studies - ONGENTYS Significantly Increased "On" Time When Used as the First COMT-Inhibitor Add-On Therapy Compared with Entacapone in Recently Diagnosed Patients with Motor Fluctuations in Post-Hoc Analysis from a Phase III Study - Real-World Data Highlight the Impact of Motor Fluctuations Experienced by Patients with Parkinson's Disease Have on the U.S. Healthcare System