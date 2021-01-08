INGREZZA® (valbenazine) Preliminary Fourth Quarter Net Product Sales and Inventory Adjusted Net Product Sales of Approximately $240 Million and $258 Million, Respectively INGREZZA® (valbenazine) Preliminary Full-Year 2020 Net Product Sales and TRx Both Grew 32% to Approximately $993 Million and 175,700 TRx Respectively Versus the Prior Year Company Plans to Provide Clinical Data for Key Programs and Expects to Initiate Seven Additional Mid-to-Late Stage Clinical Studies in 2021 for Neurological, Endocrine and Psychiatric Disorders