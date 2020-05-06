INGREZZA® (valbenazine) First Quarter Net Product Sales of $231 Million with Approximately 41,500 TRx ONGENTYS® (opicapone) Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a Once-Daily Adjunctive Treatment for Patients with Parkinson's Disease Experiencing "Off" Episodes Results of the Phase II Proof-of-Concept Study of Crinecerfont in Adult Patients with Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia to be Presented at the Virtual ENDO Online 2020 Meeting on June 8th