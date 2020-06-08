Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Positive Phase II Data for Crinecerfont in Adults with Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia at ENDO Online 2020

- Crinecerfont Demonstrates Meaningful Reductions in Key Disease Biomarkers After 14 Days of Treatment - Initiation of Global Registrational Study of Crinecerfont in Adults Planned for Second Half 2020