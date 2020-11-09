INGREZZA® (valbenazine) Third Quarter Net Product Sales of $254 million with Approximately 45,100 TRx ONGENTYS® (opicapone) Now Available in the U.S. as an Add-On Treatment for Patients with Parkinson's Disease Experiencing "Off" Episodes Initiating Phase II Study of NBI-827104, a Clinical Stage Selective T-type Calcium Channel Blocker, Licensed from Idorsia, for the Treatment of Continuous Spikes and Waves During Sleep (CSWS) Epilepsy