NeuroCytonix Inc., today announced that Jeff Balagna, a Partner at Gryphon Investors, LLC, has been appointed as a Vice Chairman of their Board of Directors.
ROCKVILLE, Md., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --NeuroCytonix Inc., today announced that Jeff Balagna, a Partner at Gryphon Investors, LLC, has been appointed as a Vice Chairman of their Board of Directors. As NeuroCytonix's Vice Chairman of the Board, Mr. Balagna will bring his extensive healthcare and services industries experience to assist the company as they continue to develop transformative medical biotechnology focused on tissue engineering and regeneration.
"I am honored and excited to take on the role of Vice Chairman of the Board," said Mr. Balagna. "NeuroCytonix's technology and its related protocols will change the lives of many by dramatically improving the treatment for those who are affected by neurological diseases. I look forward to contributing to NeuroCytonix's mission as they develop these transformational medical technologies."
J. Robert Trujillo, M.D., Sc.D., Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NeuroCytonix, said: "Today's leadership announcement aligns with our strategic priorities and accelerates our work to cure the incurable. Jeff's deep experience in healthcare will be invaluable to NeuroCytonix as we enter the next stage of growth."
Jeff Balagna
Partner, Gryphon Investors, LLC
Mr. Balagna is a partner at Gryphon Investors, LLC, a prominent middle-market private equity firm. Jeff is a seasoned executive with extensive experience within the healthcare and services industries. His career includes stints at leading brands including Medtronic, GE, and Eli Lilly.
Mr. Balagna is a past board member of Sears Auto Centers, Sears Home Services, Sears Consumer Electronics, Tennant Company, US Energy, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, TGI Friday's, Team Car Care, FinanceIt, and Carlson Marketing. His philanthropic activities include Board Chair for Light of Hope, and as a board member at Minnesota Public Radio, Minnesota Orchestra, and ELIMU. He also served as a volunteer firefighter and assistant chief of the Troy, Michigan Fire Department.
Mr. Balagna is a graduate of Oakland University, the GE Executive Development Program at Crotonville, and the Stanford Graduate School of Business & Law, Graduate Director's Forum.
About NeuroCytonix Inc.
NeuroCytonix Inc. was founded by Dr. J. Roberto Trujillo to find cures for incurable neurological diseases. The company's goal is to help people around the world with treatments for a range of diseases of the brain and nervous system. NeuroCytonix is developing treatments for neurological conditions including cerebral palsy, stroke, and traumatic brain injuries (TBI). NeuroCytonix technology and its related protocols are a new approach to the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Dr. Trujillo has built an FDA-compliant Research Center in Monterrey Mexico where he has trained and directed an outstanding clinical research team. NeuroCytonix has recently completed its first double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the NeuroCytotron in patients with cerebral palsy and is now filing with Mexican and U.S. regulatory agencies.
Please visit https://www.neurocytonix.com/ for more information.
Media Contact
Laurent Lavigne du Cadet, NeuroCytonix, Inc., +1 240.243.6446, llavigne@neurocytonix.com
Melanie White, M Fortunoff Communications, 202.557.9700, mwhite@mfortunoff.com
SOURCE NeuroCytonix, Inc.