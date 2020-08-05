REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Worldwide revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $56.4 million, a 40% decrease from $93.6 million in the prior year period. Second quarter 2020 revenue was negatively impacted by COVID-19 restrictions on elective surgical procedures around the world. U.S. revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $51.0 million, a decrease of 35% compared to $78.1 million in the prior year period. Year-over-year, U.S. trials declined by approximately 37% and permanent implants declined by approximately 34% during the second quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. International revenue was $5.4 million, a 65% decrease on a constant currency basis, compared to $15.5 million in the prior year period.
"While the COVID-19 global pandemic took a severe toll on our business in the second quarter of 2020, we are encouraged by the signs of recovery we are seeing in procedure volumes, particularly in the U.S.," said D. Keith Grossman, Chairman, CEO and President of Nevro. "April was the most impacted month during the second quarter with a reduction of approximately 85% in U.S. case volume, when elective surgical procedures were restricted globally. Since then, we have seen sequential improvements in both May and June that have exceeded our expectations. In the month of June, daily U.S. trial and permanent procedure volumes were approximately equal to the prior year period, and we have seen continued improvement in the month of July. As expected, international volumes during the second quarter were deeply impacted and slower to recover. Despite encouraging signs of early recovery in the U.S., we remain cautious about the visibility and predictability of our environment through the end of 2020. We are monitoring new pandemic developments closely and will continue to work alongside our physician customers to serve patients who desperately need our therapy to relieve their debilitating chronic pain."
Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $35.3 million, a 45% decrease compared to $63.9 million in the prior year period. Gross margin was 62.5% in the second quarter compared to 68.3% in the prior year period. Compared to the prior year period, the decrease in gross margin in the second quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to a one-time charge of approximately $2.5 million related to older generation product that was deemed to be in excess of forecasted demand, as well as the impact of lower revenue.
Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $70.6 million, a 22% decrease compared to $90.5 million in the prior year period. Expenses included an increase in our reserves for bad debt of $1.5 million. The year-over-year decrease in operating expenses was primarily related to reduced travel-related expenses, temporary salary reductions and active expense management during the COVID-19 pandemic. Legal expenses associated with patent litigation were $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $3.9 million in the prior year period.
Net loss from operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $35.4 million, a 33% increase compared to a loss of $26.6 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 was negative $22.1 million, a 98% increase compared to negative $11.1 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain litigation expenses, interest, taxes and non-cash items such as stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization. Please see our financial tables for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $562.3 million as of June 30, 2020. Net cash increased during the second quarter of 2020 by $314.8 million, primarily as a result of approximately $313.5 million in funds, net of underwriter fees and expenses, received from the Company's April 2020 public offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes.
About Nevro
Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. HF10 therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in ≥65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, Senza Omnia, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements reflecting the Company's current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including: our statements regarding early signs of recovery in elective procedures; and statements regarding our financial condition and expected effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to us or our current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including our ability to successfully commercialize our products; our ability to manufacture our products to meet demand; the level and availability of third-party payor reimbursement for our products; our ability to effectively manage our anticipated growth and the costs and expenses of operating our business; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and proprietary technologies; our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties; competition in our industry; additional capital and credit availability; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and product liability claims. These factors, together with those that are described in greater detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2020, as well as any reports that we may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements. Nevro's operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 are not necessarily indicative of our operating results for any future periods.
Nevro Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
$
56,390
$
93,571
$
143,857
$
175,719
Cost of revenue
21,140
29,628
48,060
58,567
Gross profit
35,250
63,943
95,797
117,152
Operating expenses:
Research and development
10,444
14,930
22,656
29,065
Sales, general and administrative
60,167
75,573
131,569
156,901
Total operating expenses
70,611
90,503
154,225
185,966
Loss from operations
(35,361)
(26,560)
(58,428)
(68,814)
Other income (expense):
Interest income (expense), net
(5,368)
(1,221)
(6,930)
(2,360)
Other income (expense), net
(290)
118
(243)
(225)
Loss before income taxes
(41,019)
(27,663)
(65,601)
(71,399)
Provision for income taxes
44
358
350
698
Net loss
(41,063)
(28,021)
(65,951)
(72,097)
Changes in foreign currency translation adjustment
361
(377)
(468)
(101)
Changes in unrealized gains (losses) on short-term
440
195
225
440
Net change in other comprehensive loss
801
(182)
(243)
339
Comprehensive Loss
$
(40,262)
$
(28,203)
$
(66,194)
$
(71,758)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(1.21)
$
(0.91)
$
(2.00)
$
(2.36)
Weighted average shares used to compute
net loss per share, basic and diluted
33,988,082
30,677,567
32,913,947
30,521,463
Nevro Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
276,515
$
65,373
Short-term investments
285,825
172,429
Accounts receivable, net
56,660
82,833
Inventories, net
91,849
91,579
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
6,088
9,838
Total current assets
716,937
422,052
Property and equipment, net
11,436
11,766
Operating lease assets
19,867
21,533
Other assets
3,976
13,338
Restricted cash
956
956
Total assets
$
753,172
$
469,645
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
18,657
$
16,048
Short-term debt
164,465
—
Accrued liabilities and other
37,646
54,563
Total current liabilities
220,768
70,611
Long-term debt
137,345
160,300
Long-term operating lease liabilities
18,634
20,445
Other long-term liabilities
1,997
1,937
Total liabilities
378,744
253,293
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 290,000,000 shares authorized
34
32
Additional paid-in capital
850,669
626,401
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(556)
(313)
Accumulated deficit
(475,719)
(409,768)
Total stockholders' equity
374,428
216,352
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
753,172
$
469,645
Nevro Corp.
GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net loss, as prepared in accordance with U.S.
Reconciliation of actual results:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
GAAP Net loss
$
(41,063)
$
(28,021)
$
(65,951)
$
(72,097)
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Interest (income) expense, net
5,368
1,221
6,930
2,360
Provision for income taxes
44
358
350
698
Depreciation and amortization
1,224
1,150
2,561
2,275
Stock-based compensation expense
10,083
9,721
18,571
20,123
Litigation related expenses
2,294
4,455
4,456
6,801
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(22,050)
$
(11,116)
$
(33,083)
$
(39,840)
Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, most specifically Adjusted EBITDA, as a supplement to
Management believes it is important to provide investors with the same non-GAAP metrics it uses to evaluate the
EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is calculated by adding interest income and expense, net;
Stock-based compensation expense – The Company excludes non-cash costs related to the Company's stock-
Litigation related expenses – The Company excludes legal and professional fees associated with certain legal
Full year guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.
The non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation from, or as a replacement for, the most