REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top systems integrator VTI Security partners with Alcatraz AI to add the Alcatraz Rock autonomous access control solution to its product offerings. This partnership will no doubt introduce modern facial authentication technology to a wider, more diverse market.
The Alcatraz AI Rock is a frictionless access control solution that utilizes artificial intelligence to verify those interacting with the system. This innovative technology employs a technique known as one-to-few matching, meaning the user's privacy is protected during the authentication process. Organizations looking to implement biometric access control can now trust that VTI is prepared to offer a solution that won't compromise on security, privacy, mobility, and flexibility.
"We often meet with clients who love the idea of biometric authentication, but don't love the idea of their photo being stored in a database," said Josh Cummings, Vice President of Technology at VTI Security. "The Rock is the perfect solution to ease their fears while still being easy to implement and use."
Along with security installation services, VTI Security also offers a wide range of services that can enhance the Alcatraz user experience. With hosted access control, dedicated project management, and preventative maintenance offerings, users can rely on the VTI team every step of the way. This holistic approach also caters to either of Alcatraz's platform hosting options: cloud or on-site solutions.
"It is clear that VTI is committed to providing exceptional service from beginning to end while also addressing the client's needs of today and tomorrow," said Tina D'Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz. "We look forward to the advancement of secure facial authentication in the industry and are confident that VTI Security can help us with this mission."
For more information on Alcatraz AI products, visit http://www.alcatraz.ai.
About Alcatraz AI
Alcatraz AI transforms access control by leveraging artificial intelligence and analytics to make powerful decisions at the edge, where your face becomes your credential autonomously. Alcatraz's facial authentication technology and intelligent tailgating detection enable enterprises to innovate and future-proof their security strategy. Our solution, the Rock, is designed to be easy-to-implement and use - with no integration needed for easy deployment on any access control system.
About VTI Security
VTI Security was formed in 1980 in response to client needs for a quality integration partner in the Minneapolis/St. Paul market. Our goal is to deliver future-proof solutions by offering a wide range of proactive and reactive services. With successful deployments and support in all 50 states, North America, and beyond, VTI is positioned to support clients in virtually any environment. We pledge to be trustworthy, respectful, and accountable in all that we do.
Media Contact
Linda Ebrahimian, Alcatraz AI, 8186368787, Linda@alcatraz.ai
SOURCE Alcatraz AI