AMELIA ISLAND, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innisfree Hotels, in partnership with Main Beach Sojourn, today announces the opening of the new Courtyard® and SpringHill Suites® hotel on Amelia Island. The first of its kind to be built on the Atlantic Coast barrier island, the hotel fuses two extraordinary brands within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio under one roof and is the ideal destination for travelers seeking an unforgettable island getaway.
At 2700 Atlantic Avenue, the hotel is situated just across from the Atlantic Ocean, Main Beach Park, Fort Clinch State Park and only two miles away from historic Fernandina Beach, an area studded with boutiques and a plethora of locally owned restaurants.
Guests can expect to be completely immersed in Amelia Island's culture-rich history while enjoying nearby excursions, such as walks in Fort Clinch State Park, shark tooth hunting, wildlife viewing and boat excursions to Cumberland Island. Filled with lush hiking and biking trails and natural preserved park beaches, Amelia Island offers the best of Florida's shores combined with southern hospitality.
"Our location is ideal for enjoying all that Amelia Island has to offer," says General Manager Olivia Hoblit. We are less than two miles from the historic downtown, which houses independent shops and restaurants. For outdoor family fun, a skate park, Driftwood Surf Shop, and the Pirate Playground are just a short walk away."
By unifying two brands within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, the new Amelia Island property allows guests to take advantage of extra amenities like food & beverage options and more event space to accommodate every need. Equipped with 6,060 square feet of flexible meeting space and 239 guest rooms, the hotel is suited to meet the needs of executives and vacationers alike. Guests can also relax on the property's resort-style pool deck with in-pool seating, savor multiple dining options with full bars, and a fitness room featuring a Peloton bike. And for those eager to hit the links, the hotel has partnered with the prestigious Amelia River Golf Club to create an exclusive package with access to the course's expansive riverside greens.
The spacious pool area is also home to Tides Pool Bar & Grill. According to Hoblit, it all has a story: She points out that the restaurant was developed with input from local historian Nick Deonas. "The name and the menu are influenced in part by the island's legacy as a shrimping and seafood destination. It's really a confluence of local and personal cultures," says Hoblit. Chef Niko Anagnostou was particularly inspired by his wife, Brandee, who is Filipina. Along with Innisfree's VP of Operations Jason Nicholson, whose wife, Anna, is also Filipina and Hoblit herself, Chef Niko developed a concept that marries southern staples with traditional Filipino fare. Guests also have the option to dine at The Bistro, featuring American "Classics with a Twist", for a nourishing breakfast or for a casual lunch or dinner.
The Courtyard and SpringHill Suites Amelia Island will host a grand opening on May 25, 2021. The hotel will welcome local businesses, Chamber members, and local officials as well as the hotel's executive team to join in the ribbon cutting. An evening reception will take place from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the property located at 2700 Atlantic Avenue, Amelia Island, Florida 32034. The reception will be held in conjunction with the anticipated community photography exhibit, 2020 A Look Back, sponsored by Courtyard and SpringHill Suites Amelia Island, and Innisfree Hotels, which will be on display to the public May 24 and 25 at the hotel and privately at the grand opening reception. The emotional exhibit produced by the Amelia Plantation Guild and Gallery includes 100 photos and narratives that reveal how a community responded to a world-wide pandemic with resilience. For more information, visit http://www.paggart.com or call (904-556-6455)
