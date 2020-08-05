-- An analysis of the Phase III INBUILD® trial showed the proportion of patients with 10% or greater declines in lung function were lower in the Ofev® (nintedanib) group relative to placebo over 52 weeks -- A separate data analysis affirmed the consistent effect of Ofev on reducing the annual rate of decline in forced vital capacity (FVC) in patients with chronic fibrosing ILDs, irrespective of demographic characteristics, lung function or ILD diagnosis -- The FDA approval of Ofev as the first treatment for people with chronic fibrosing ILDs with a progressive phenotype was based on the results of the Phase III INBUILD study