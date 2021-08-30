OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global expansion requires proven leadership, industry acumen, and bold thinking. Augmentt is confident that that's precisely what they'll get from channel industry veteran Dirk Vanderwal, who was recently appointed as Vice President of Global Sales.
"Dirk is a trailblazer who brings more than 25 years of experience in field and channel sales in the technology industry," said Augmentt CEO and co-founder Derik Belair. "We're excited for him to spur global growth by applying what he learned in leadership roles at public and private hyper-growth companies including N-able Technologies and Veeam Software."
Founded in 2020 to help MSPs discover, manage, and secure SaaS for their customers, Augmentt is already seeing triple-digit growth in North American and has aggressive growth and distribution strategies in place for Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. The company recently opened a sales office in Sydney, Australia and appointed an ANZ / APAC regional sales leader, Jamie Deveaux.
Vanderwal's expertise in market expansion puts him in great position to help usher in Augmentt's global vision. While a member of the leadership team at Veeam, he launched the firm's Canadian operation and helped set direction for North American sales that led to rapid channel and marketplace growth. During this time, he saw the 10-year start up surpass the $1 billion mark in sales. Now Vanderwal sees the same trajectory ahead for Augmentt.
"I haven't been this excited about bringing a solution to the channel in a long time," said Vanderwal. "Augmentt's SaaS management platform will help MSPs take managed services out of the laptop and into the cloud — which is exactly where the industry is headed. We can help MSPs to demonstrate clear value to their end-customers by making sure their SaaS environment is better protected, creating a win-win channel partnership."
As a pioneer in the managed service space, Vanderwal has helped educate organizations on transitioning their business to an MSP practice. With Augmentt, he'll use this deep understanding of the MSP space to deliver a high-value channel program that positions MSPs as market leaders in SaaS management. The prime opportunity for MSPs, of course, is to add the value of SaaS expertise to their customers relationships to increase revenue opportunities in today's disruptive marketplace.
"Dirk is passionate about partner success and has made a career of building long-lasting and win-win channel partnerships," noted Augmentt Chairman and co-founder Gavin Garbutt. "He brings a history of delivering new and disruptive technologies to the marketplace with a channel-first mentality."
Founded in 2020, Augmentt's mission is to provide managed service providers (MSPs) a smart solution to address the complexities driven by the unprecedented adoption of SaaS. Augmentt's platform and solutions are designed to make SaaS security & management easy and profitable while delivering the framework for Augmentt partners to become world-class MSPs. For more information, visit http://www.augmentt.com.
