BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benchmark Senior Living at Billerica Crossings, an award-winning Mind & Memory Care and assisted living community in Billerica, Mass., today announced that Michele Ellis has joined the community as its executive director. She is responsible for overseeing all aspects of operations using her more than 20 years of senior living management and healthcare experience. That experience includes managing several highly regarded assisted living and memory care communities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire and physical therapy companies.
For nearly eight years, the Hudson, N.H., resident managed The Arbors of Bedford in Bedford, N.H., now a Benchmark Mind & Memory Care community.
"I've always had a burning desire to help seniors age well. At a time when seniors need skilled and compassionate care the most, our residents benefit from a dedicated Benchmark team committed to helping them thrive," said Ellis, who has a bachelor's in rehabilitation science from Northeastern University.
She grew up with an appreciation for healthcare. Ellis volunteered at the long-term care hospital where her mother worked as a nurse. She was drawn to Benchmark's strong values-based culture.
"We are incredibly fortunate to have Michele's leadership at one of our longest-standing and most beloved communities," said Christen Bergeron, vice president of operations for Benchmark Senior Living. "She is a rare combination of tremendous healthcare experience and deep passion for working with seniors."
Billerica Crossings is one of 32 Benchmark communities in Massachusetts offering senior assisted living, memory care assisted living, assisted living with memory care and independent assisted living with 24/7 personalized care. They are also a respite care provider offering short-term support to help overcome winter challenges and year-round.
The community offers a charming country setting not far from Route 3's many businesses and organizations, including the senior center and the library. It is home to many on-site amenities like a traditional farmer's porch for socializing, recreation room with billiards and other activities, demonstration kitchen offering baking and cooking classes, supportive healthcare services, local transportation to trips, appointments and more.
