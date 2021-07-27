MIDDLETOWN, R.I., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blenheim-Newport, a Benchmark Senior Living assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, today announced that Sharon O'Sullivan, RN, has joined the community as its executive director. At the assisted living community in Middletown, R.I., O'Sullivan is responsible for overseeing all aspects of operations using her more than 30 years of nursing and administrative experience working with seniors. That experience includes directing an adult day health program, functioning as a health advisor to independent living residents, a nurse manager for a skilled nursing facility and a registered nurse for several hospitals and senior living communities.
Most recently, the Tiverton, R.I., resident worked for The Wesley Community in Saratoga Springs, NY, where she oversaw operations of their home care agency for seniors. She has a nursing degree from Villanova.
O'Sullivan was drawn to Benchmark's strong values and mission of elevating human connection, which puts its associates and residents first. "Benchmark thrives on making the quality of life for their residents the best it can be in a warm, compassionate and nurturing environment," said O'Sullivan. "Throughout my career, providing outstanding care and experiences is always something I've strived for, so it's exciting to me to have the support of a company who shares the same priorities."
O'Sullivan is an adventure seeker in her free time, enjoying hot air balloon rides, parasailing and marathon running.
"Sharon is a rare combination of experience in a variety of settings and true passion for enriching the lives of our residents and their families," said Erin Domian, regional director of operations for Benchmark Senior Living. "Newport County is fortunate to have her as a resource, and we are excited about everything that lies ahead."
Set on 15 acres, Blenheim-Newport is one of three Benchmark communities in Rhode Island offering senior assisted living, memory care assisted living, assisted living with memory care and independent assisted living featuring 24/7 personalized care. They are also a respite care provider offering short-term support. In addition to luxurious on-site amenities, spacious common areas and rich social engagement throughout each day, the community is located within close proximity to historic Newport's many recreational opportunities.
About Benchmark Senior Living
Benchmark is a leading provider of senior housing in the Northeast, providing independent living, assisted living, memory care, and respite care options in 63 communities and across seven states. The Waltham-based company's core values of Called to Care, Better Together and Be the Benchmark guide its mission to stay connected to who and what matters most: our residents, their families and our associates.
Benchmark is one of only two companies to be named to The Boston Globe's Top Place to Work all 13 years that the honor has been given. Throughout its history, Benchmark has continually been recognized as a top workplace. The Great Place to Work Institute certified Benchmark for two straight years, and the company earned a place on FORTUNE's 50 Best Workplaces in Aging Services list each of the two years that the magazine published the list.
