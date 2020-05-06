ATLANTA, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colo Atl, a subsidiary of American Tower and the leading provider of carrier-neutral colocation, data center and interconnection services at 55 Marietta Street in Atlanta, announces today the appointment of industry veteran, Sam Reagin, to its leadership team, effective immediately. In his role, Reagin will oversee day-to-day sales, marketing and business development functions for the company, ultimately leading new and existing clients to find connectivity solutions that work for their individual business needs in the Atlanta area.
"Joining the Colo Atl family in this role is a peak moment in my career," comments Reagin. "Colo Atl is known for providing high quality interconnection solutions and maintaining an excellent level of customer service. I'm thrilled to be a part of this culture and working alongside John, Butch, Scott, Nick and Tim. I look forward to working with businesses and carriers to customize connectivity options and support Colo Atl's continued growth."
Reagin has more than 20 years of experience in the telecommunications and technology industries. Prior to joining Colo Atl, he was the Vice President of Sales at AI Satellitez, where he helped clients with custom machine learning and artificial intelligence software models. Reagin's résumé also includes notable positions at QTS Data Centers, BT Global Services, Internap and other well-known companies within the telecom space.
"Colo Atl's level of professionalism and customer service is something we value and take very seriously," adds John Ghirardelli, General Manager for Colo Atl. "With Reagin's lengthy history in the industry, familiarity of the Atlanta region, and proven record of leading successful sales, marketing and sales management strategies, we knew he was the best person for the job. His expertise are well respected and will benefit current and future customers, and I proudly welcome him to our team."
To learn more about Colo Atl, visit its new website at www.coloatl.com.
About Colo Atl
Colo Atl, an American Tower company, is the leading provider of carrier-neutral colocation, data center and interconnection solutions at 55 Marietta Street in the global telecom hub of Atlanta, GA. Colo Atl provides superior carrier-neutral colocation, data center and interconnection services at an affordable rate. Colo Atl is a carrier-neutral environment that allows all types of network operators to securely and conveniently cross connect within a SSAE 18 certified facility. Colo Atl has no monthly recurring cross connect fees between tenants within the Colo Atl Meet-Me-Area (MMA) and provides exceptional customer service.
Colo Atl is also home to the Georgia Technology Center (GTC), a live laboratory for network equipment vendors to highlight their optical and electrical hardware and operating systems, and the Southeast Network Access Point (SNAP), which provides next-generation Internet Exchange (IX) solutions, including SDN peering, testing, collaboration and implementation.
Visit Colo Atl online at: https://coloatl.com and follow us on Twitter @ColoAtl and LinkedIn.