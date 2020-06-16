New Capture the Fracture® Partnership Aims for 25% Reduction in the Incidence of Hip and Vertebral Fractures Due to Osteoporosis by 2025

International Osteoporosis Foundation Announces First-of-its-kind Partnership With University of Oxford, Amgen and UCB to Combat Global Public Health Burden of Osteoporosis[1] Hip and Vertebral Fractures are Costly for Society and Can be Life-Altering for Patients[2],[3]