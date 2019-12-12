AXS is a global ticketing platform, offering best-in-class ticketing technology in a single platform to suit every client size and type, from small music clubs to the largest sports stadiums. AXS is the ticketing partner for over 300 premier venues, sports teams, event organizers around the world, including AEG, The O2, STAPLES Center, T-Mobile Arena, Sprint Center, Tele2Arena, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toyota Center, Houston Rockets and the NCAA Final Four.