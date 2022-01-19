MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coast to Coast Accents announced today the addition of Jesse Akre as the company's Chief Digital Officer. Jesse joins Coast to Coast this week leading the Company's omnichannel, ecommerce and digital vision and strategy. Jesse will report directly to Andy Stein, Chief Executive Officer.
In this role, Jesse will lead the development of a new omnichannel strategy that will enable the company to deliver the most desirable customer experience, whether it is ecommerce or digitally influenced omnichannel through innovative technology and initiatives. To enable this strategy, Jesse will also lead the ongoing modernization of Coast to Coast's information systems that support all business and retail operations.
The creation of this new role and focus is part of the company's efforts to, among other things, overhaul its operating model and provide a better foundation for the omnichannel future.
"We are extremely excited to have Jesse join the Coast to Coast Team and take charge of all thing's retail technology and omnichannel. As fast as things are changing in the industry - his deep knowledge of omnichannel and how all the tech and data dots need to connect is exactly what Coast to Coast needs," said Andy Stein, CEO of Coast to Coast Accents. "Jesse's unique background that spans ecommerce, retail, supplier, and retail tech will makes him an instrumental addition to our team. We are very excited about where we are going - and Jesse will be a big part of leading the charge in getting us there!"
"As Coast to Coast continues to grow, I am thrilled to join the Company at such an exciting time," said Jesse Akre. "I am extremely excited to lead the efforts to unleash the full potential of digital across the company. Coast to Coast's strong team, tremendous product offerings, together with its appetite for innovation are key assets for any digital transformation journey and are many of the reasons I joined the Coast to Coast journey. I look forward to building upon this momentum and leading the next generation of digital and omnichannel innovation."
Jesse has more than twenty years of experience leading omnichannel and data initiatives within the home furnishings industry. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer at RetailSystem.com, a leading Epos provider to home furnishings retailers, where he led all aspects of the global RetailSystem brand portfolio. Prior to RetailSystem.com, he held leadership roles with industry leaders Amber Engine, MicroD, Channel Redefined and Edenvale Shoppes.
--Company Background
Coast to Coast Imports, LLC is an international manufacturer and wholesaler of quality accent furniture, seating, casual dining, and occasional tables. With over 100 years of combined experience in the furniture industry, we have developed partnerships with manufacturers abroad to bring affordable quality accent furniture to every home. The Coast to Coast family includes hundreds of team members in Memphis TN, Asia, and India along with over 100 sales representatives globally. Our operations include a 300,000 square foot distribution facility in Memphis, TN. Fifteen talented factory partners in China, Vietnam, and India. We have B2B showrooms in High Point and Las Vegas. We have talented staff members on the ground in all our source countries. Our international team is focused on the highest level of quality control, support for product development, factory compliance, and timely shipping. The mission of Coast to Coast is simple: to deliver quality furniture for the home at the greatest value. Our proprietary brands include Coast to Coast Accents, a collection of affordable home accent furniture; The Andy Stein Collection, higher styled home accents with a designer's touch; Pieces in Paradise, a collection inspired by the island lifestyle featuring iconic patterns and coastal finishes, and Jadu Accents, a collection of beautiful exotic rustic and industrial accent furniture from India. Learn more at https://www.coasttocoastaccents.com/ or visit us in our Las Vegas Showroom World Market Center - BUILDING A Space: 316.
