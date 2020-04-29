Genesys Cloud is now available in 9 AWS regions with the addition of AWS Canada (Central), AWS Europe (London) and Asia Pacific (Seoul) Regions
SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, announced that organizations using Genesys Cloud® within Canada can connect to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Canada (Central) Region. Genesys customers with compliance and security requirements can now keep their data located within the country, while using the all-in-one solution and world's leading public cloud contact center platform from Genesys.
Today, Genesys Cloud is available in nine AWS regions. The connection to the AWS Canada (Central) Region is part of a broader recent global expansion for Genesys, which also includes connections to the AWS Europe (London) Region in the UK, and the Asia Pacific (Seoul) Region in South Korea. Genesys Cloud's extensive data center footprint provides multi-national organizations with dispersed contact centers added flexibility, redundancy and scale. In addition to helping ensure data sovereignty, in-country data centers give organizations further advantages, including reduced data latency and accelerated communication with customers.
This is increasingly important as noted by Sheryl Kingstone, research vice president, Customer Experience and Commerce, general manager, Voice of Connected User Landscape, 451 Group. Kingstone said, "Data privacy and security is a core aspect of the digital consumer experience, with transparency and control paramount in an organization's approach to business and IT innovation."
"For many of our customers in Canada, data sovereignty is a primary requirement when choosing a cloud provider," said Olivier Jouve, executive vice president and general manager, Genesys Cloud. "Connecting to the AWS Canada (Central) Region makes it possible for even more organizations, especially those in highly regulated industries, such as healthcare, financial services and government, to move their contact centers to the cloud. Adopting Genesys Cloud puts organizations on the path to delivering Experience as a ServiceSM so they can provide truly personalized service to their customers on any channel with the added assurance that all data is secure."
With triple digit revenue growth over the last three years, Genesys Cloud has experienced progressive momentum worldwide. In 2019, the company added nearly 500 new Genesys Cloud customers. In Canada, the company has significant traction with customers in financial services, telecom, healthcare and the public sector. This stems from a 25-year track-record in Canada providing contact center solutions to organizations ranging from enterprise to small-and-medium sized businesses. In addition, the company has an extensive partner ecosystem and employee base across the region.
