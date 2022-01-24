DENVER, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Direction Trust Company (NDTCO) is proud to be the first self-directed trust company to officially collaborate with The Royal Mint, combining NDTCO's industry-leading self-direction custodial services with the exceptional precious metals products offered by The Royal Mint, the world's largest export mint.
This collaboration will empower US investors to effortlessly use their tax-advantaged saving accounts (e.g., IRAs, Solo 401(k)s, HSAs) to invest in precious metals directly from one of the world's most trusted global institutions. With a history spanning more than 1,100 years, The Royal Mint produces coins for the United Kingdom and has developed currency for more than 60 countries around the world. Offerings by The Royal Mint's are tested to rigorous standards by an independent quality assurance process and their weight, as United Kingdom legal tender, is guaranteed by an Act of Parliament.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with The Royal Mint to offer these trusted and beautiful precious metals products directly to self-directed investors," says Bill Humphrey, CEO and Co-Founder of New Direction Trust Company. "NDTCO's goal is to make owning and managing a self-directed savings account as simple as possible. Now, thanks to a seamless integration between our two digital platforms, it has never been easier for an investor to use a tax-advantaged account to purchase gold and silver bullion from an institution such as The Royal Mint."
Andrew Dickey, Division Director of Precious Metals at The Royal Mint, comments: "We're delighted to work with NDTCO to make our range of investment products even more accessible to a US audience. Gold is often described as a safe haven asset, and, with our wide range of bars and coins available, we anticipate the option to include our products in investment portfolios to be attractive to NDTCO customers. As we continue to grow globally, collaborations such as this are a great opportunity for The Royal Mint to showcase our products to a wider audience and make investment options even more straightforward."
By virtually connecting the timeless and trusted precious metals products from The Royal Mint and NDTCO's best-in-class client service in the booming self-directed investment community, this collaboration represents a new opportunity for U.S. investors to take control of their financial future, diversify their portfolio beyond stocks and bonds, and make their tax-advantaged retirement funds work both harder and smarter.
---
About New Direction Trust Company: Established in 2003, New Direction Trust Company has enabled investors to diversify their retirement assets outside of the stock market and into alternative assets that they knew and understood. Today, NDTCO is known for its personalized client service and an innovative digital platform that allows investors to easily manage their self-directed accounts, enabling clients to reach their personal financial goals their way. As of the end of 2021, NDTCO managed more than 51,000 accounts representing over $3 Billion in assets.
About The Royal Mint: With a history spanning more than 1,100 years, The Royal Mint is one of Britain's oldest companies and the original maker of UK coins. As a world authority on the manufacturing of precious metals, The Royal Mint has traded and made products in gold and silver for centuries. Since launching its designated precious metals investment arm six years ago, The Royal Mint has grown rapidly to become the home of gold in the UK – increasing its market share and becoming the largest producer of bullion coins in Britain. As well as offering physical precious metal investment options in the form of bars and coins, The Royal Mint also offers a range of digital investment options including DigiGold, Little Treasures, designed for the benefit of children, and Gold for Pensions.
