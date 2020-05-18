NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of their recent announcement of planned expansion at the Marble Falls, Texas dolomitic quicklime facility, Lhoist North America is excited to announce it has received an additional permit approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for construction of a new energy efficient lime kiln at its New Braunfels, Texas facility. The regulatory approval paves the way for Lhoist to begin construction on the significant expansion at the facility.
Primarily driven by continuing demand for Lhoist's high purity, high calcium lime products by the steel and construction industries, the new vertical kiln is expected to be operational in 2021. "We are proud that this investment at New Braunfels aligns with our company's commitment to environmentally sustainable growth," said Ron Thompson, President and CEO of Lhoist North America.
While uncertainty due to the Coronavirus pandemic has led many companies to delay capital spending, Lhoist forges ahead with enhanced safety protocols to protect employees, while meeting projected market needs. "Despite the current COVID-19 impacts on the economy, Lhoist maintains a sense of optimism, working closely with customers, pursuing a data driven capital investment strategy, investing to create jobs and meet critical supply chain demands which support future infrastructure growth in North America. As a privately held mining company, we are dedicated to strong environmental stewardship and committed to the shared success within the communities we work in, and for the customers we serve. These operating principles and the long-term orientation of our business has always been at our core," said Valentine Berghmans, Vice President, Texas Region.
Lhoist expects to increase its local workforce as a result of the expansion.
About Lhoist
A subsidiary of Belgium-based Lhoist Group, Lhoist North America is a leading supplier of lime, limestone and other mineral products in the North American marketplace. With its U.S. headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas, Lhoist North America employs 1,500 people at over 50 facilities throughout the United States and Canada.
