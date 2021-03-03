ALLSTON, Mass., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 31, 2021, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSE MKT: NEN) will make its quarterly distribution to its Class A Limited Partners and holders of Depositary Receipts of record as of March 16, 2021.  The quarterly distribution per Class A Limited Partnership Unit will be $9.60 per Unit.  The quarterly distribution per Depositary Receipt will be $0.32.  Each Depositary Receipt represents a beneficial ownership of one-thirtieth of a Class A Partnership Unit.  Depositary Receipts are listed on The NYSE MKT under the trading symbol "NEN".

