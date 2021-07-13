ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CHC: Creating Healthier Communities today announced its national board chair and executive committee for 2021-2022. Voted in by unanimous election, CHC's national board of prominent and diverse executives includes Chair of the Board Kevin Clayton, vice president of diversity, inclusion and community engagement at the Cleveland Cavaliers, Vice-Chair Jillian Mershon, associate vice president at the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation, Vice-Chair Adam Rothschild, Secretary Linda G. Blount, president & CEO at Black Women's Health Imperative, and Treasurer Eric Jones, senior managing director of Advisory Solutions at TIAA.
"I'm thankful and honored to lead CHC's national board of directors during such a pivotal time," said Kevin Clayton, CHC board chair. "Our work is more important than ever, breaking down barriers, serving as a catalyst for change, and bringing leaders together to create healthier communities."
Diversity, equity, and inclusion continues to be a priority at CHC with the national board of directors consisting of more than 50% people of color and more than 50% women. CHC's executive staff team consists of more than 80% women and 40% people of color.
"We couldn't ask for a more talented, dedicated executive committee and national board of directors," said Thomas G. Bognanno, CHC president and CEO. "Their generosity, expertise, and faithful guidance have been essential in our evolution, as we adapt to tackle tough community challenges and bring partners together to create stronger, healthier communities for everyone."
ABOUT CHC: CREATING HEALTHIER COMMUNITIES
CHC: Creating Healthier Communities, formerly Community Health Charities, is a catalyst for good health, bringing communities, nonprofits, and businesses together around a shared commitment to better health and wellbeing. The organization represents thousands of high-impact nonprofits nationwide, working to address barriers to good health and connecting them with capital from corporate, foundation and government partners to power transformative change. By listening to partners and convening community and business leaders, CHC aims to act in the best interests of communities, directing resources and expertise where it is needed most. For more information, visit chcimpact.org or @chcimpact.
Media Contact
Amanda Ponzar, CHC: Creating Healthier Communities, 571.302.9171, aponzar@chcimpact.org
SOURCE CHC: Creating Healthier Communities