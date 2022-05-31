New Fed is pleased to announce its recent launch of the Affinity Program with MTA Benefits, providing multiple advantages to members of the Massachusetts Teachers Association.
DANVERS, Mass., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Massachusetts-based New Fed Mortgage Corp., a multistate residential mortgage lender, is pleased to announce its recent partnership with MTA Benefits to offer a wide array of benefits to members of the Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA) through an Affinity Program.
"We are very excited to give a true benefit to the educators of Massachusetts," said Brian D'Amico, president of New Fed Mortgage. "They are a cornerstone of our society and play a major role in students' lives."
About New Fed Mortgage Corporation
New Fed Mortgage is nationally recognized company that was established locally in 2001. We are a Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac seller-servicer and FHA-approved lender in 18 states specializing in residential retail mortgage lending. Our company offers a complete line of products including Agency Conventional, Jumbo and Non-QM mortgages. New Fed is an approved lending institution for VA (the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs), USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture), FHA (Federal Housing Administration) and various state housing programs and provides access to various innovative portfolio products. Products range from first-time homebuyer programs with little or "zero" down, "pick your own term" traditional fixed-rate products, ARM programs, 203k or Homestyle renovation loans, and access to custom-fit portfolio programs that can be tailored to meet a borrower's specific needs.
Complimentary pre-qualifications are available to both first-time buyers and repeat homebuyers looking to purchase, which gives them confidence in what they can afford. A strong advantage of being a regional lender is that unlike most of the big banks, New Fed's focus is solely on mortgage lending. The company takes an all-in team approach right from the beginning of the process, providing personalized service and open communication from loan processing all the way through loan closing.
About MTA Benefits
MTA Benefits has been bringing financial and insurance programs to members of the MTA for more than 53 years, adding value to their union membership. It is dedicated to helping members achieve greater personal financial security and economic savings through member benefits programs, all of which endure rigorous screenings before being given approval. MTA Benefits is proud to partner with New Fed Mortgage to offer members savings on what is likely to be the largest purchase they will ever make, with a team that has more than three decades of experience serving members.
For more information, contact New Fed Mortgage Corp. at 877.639.3331 or email info@newfed.com.
