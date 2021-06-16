WILMINGTON, Mass., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DB Roberts, a leading specialty fastener and hardware distributor, welcomes new Field Sales Manager, Jim Antinozzi, to the team.
In his new role at DB Roberts, Jim will support Field Sales Reps and customer accounts in and surrounding the Upper Midwest, including Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Western Pennsylvania, along with some of DB Roberts' Canadian customers.
Jim comes to DB Roberts from PennEngineering, where he was a Regional Manager, responsible for new business development in the Midwest and surrounding areas, working with major customers, distributors, and a local Engineering Rep Firm.
"The experience Jim brings to DB Roberts, most recently with PennEngineering – a global leader in the fastening industry, will play a crucial role as we support our expanding customer base in the Upper Midwest," said Charles Gerry, General Manager at DB Roberts.
Jim has 23 years of experience on both the supplier and distributor side, bringing extensive knowledge and leadership to the team.
About DB Roberts
DB Roberts (https://www.dbroberts.com) is a leading distributor of specialty fastener and hardware solutions, including fasteners, access hardware, electronics fasteners, grommets and bushings, threaded inserts, caps & plugs, slides, commercial hardware and more. Founded in 1982, DB Roberts has 14 locations throughout the United States and Mexico. Connect with DB Roberts on LinkedIn, Facebook facebook.com/DBRobertsCo, and Twitter twitter.com/DBRobertsCo.
