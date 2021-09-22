KINGSTON, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Release Below or Click Here to Access Word Document
Sports memorabilia industry veteran Andrew Aronstein has joined Kingston-based Love of the Game Auctions (LOTG) as inventory manager. The strategic hire coincides with a strong period of growth for the internet sports auction house and the sports collectibles hobby in general, according to Al Crisafulli, LOTG auction director.
A resident of Peekskill, Aronstein brings to his new position an intimate knowledge of professional sports and its history. His career and hobby experience includes the management and sales of autographs, vintage photos, tobacco cards, modern cards, and other modern and vintage paper ephemera.
Most recently, Aronstein served as retail customer service lead at Photo File, the first manufacturer of sports photography and wall décor to be licensed by all four major sports. As the company's archivist, Aronstein worked with thousands of vintage photographs and negatives dating back to 1903, amassing extensive research involving the images featured on early tobacco and gum issued baseball cards. Aronstein's father and hobby pioneer, Mike, founded Photo File in 1987; Mike is also well-known as the creator of TCMA, a sports trading card manufacturer that established and led the minor league card market during the 1970s and 1980s.
"From the time I was born I have been surrounded by iconic images of professional athletes and immersed in the world of sports licensing and collectibles," Aronstein said. "Joining LOTG at this very exciting moment in hobby history brings to bear my lifelong passion for sports collecting and decades of industry experience. I couldn't be more thrilled for the opportunity to share that with LOTG's team and consignors."
Founded in 2012 by longtime hobbyist Crisafulli, LOTG is recognized as one of the most widely respected auction houses in the industry, specializing in sports memorabilia and cards – with an emphasis on pre-World War II material. Love of the Game facilitates sales ranging from world-class collections to individual inheritance pieces – and everything in between.
"We are thrilled to have Andrew on board in this critical position as the company continues to expand," Crisafulli said. "His archival experience with Photo File, combined with his strong knowledge of baseball history and his deep connection to the hobby, make him a huge asset. Most importantly, his respect for the hobby and the history of the game mirror ours."
LOTG facilitates three major annual auctions, as well as specialty sales. The company has grown consistently over the past decade, closing its two largest auctions to date in 2021. LOTG is currently accepting consignments for its fall sale, to be held in November. For information, visit loveofthegameauctions.com.
