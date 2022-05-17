Tammie Riley joins information technology company Alitek as marketing manager in Houston. In her new role, Riley will design, develop and execute strategic marketing programs that increase brand awareness and drive revenue. She will also support the sales team with generating business leads.
HOUSTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tammie Riley joins information technology company Alitek as marketing manager in Houston. In her new role, Riley will design, develop and execute strategic marketing programs that increase brand awareness and drive revenue. She will also support the sales team with generating business leads.
Riley has 10 years of experience in the development and execution of digital marketing strategy, content marketing, social media planning and marketing analytics. Throughout her career, she has developed her expertise in storytelling and strategic communications planning, and she has built marketing programs from the ground up for various organizations. Prior to this position, Riley developed a digital marketing program for local engineering firm Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam, Inc.
Riley's responsibilities with Alitek include brand development and inbound marketing strategy via website, email, social media and video. She will also manage Alitek's content marketing, search engine optimization (SEO) and public relations program.
"Tammie's client-focused and data-driven approach will provide Alitek with a significant market advantage," said Mike Brookover, partner and CEO at Alitek. "By aligning our marketing and sales strategy, we'll be able to transform how we interact with and provide value to our clients. We're excited to welcome Tammie to the Alitek team."
Riley received a bachelor's degree in journalism with a concentration in public relations from the University of North Texas (UNT). She also received a certificate in technical writing from UNT.
Learn more about Alitek at https://alitek.com/.
About Alitek
Alitek specializes in digital transformations. We help businesses reimagine the way their people collaborate, oversee business operations and manage the customer experience through leading technologies. We provide and implement forward-looking solutions to enable businesses of all sizes to work more efficiently, reduce risk and increase value. Alitek has delivered over 250 solutions to Fortune 1000 customers, helping them realize their business goals by improving processes, culture and client interaction.
