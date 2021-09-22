JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Land-use consultancy Dresdner Robin announced today that the firm has hired three new employees: Senior Project Manager Christine A. Arico, Senior Engineer Benjamin J. Zoller and Landscape Architect Mark Robison. The new senior team members will serve the firm's growing roster of public and private sector clients.
"We're thrilled to add Christine, Benjamin and Mark to our team. Each of them brings a wealth of industry experience that will benefit our growing client base," said Tony Ianuale, chief operating officer and chief financial officer at Dresdner Robin. "Our expansion is a testament to our mission to provide clients with transformational results that also benefit the environment and the community as a whole."
With more than 15 years of experience in environmental science and project management, Christine Arico manages environmental consulting and remediation services for clients. She is qualified in all facets of environmental reporting and well-versed in New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) regulations. Prior to joining the team, Arico served as a project manager at New Jersey-based environmental consulting firm, JM Sorge, Inc., where her developments ranged from large-scale industrial establishments to commercial enterprises. She earned her bachelor's degree in environmental science from the University of Mary Washington.
"In business for nearly half a century, Dresdner Robin has a proven track record of successful developments throughout the tri-state area, including Newport Mall, the Hudson Exchange and Porte Liberté," Arico said. "It's exciting to join such a reputable company and a rapidly growing team."
Benjamin Zoller, who received his bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Texas Tech University, supports the firm's clients in brownfield redevelopment, site planning, utility design and construction administration. Zoller previously worked for Parkhill, an architecture and engineering consulting firm in Texas, where he aided in public and private sector engineering projects ranging from public school additions to water treatment facility design. His most notable development was the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) project at Vicenza High School in Vicenza, Italy, where he was responsible for site layout and select design elements.
"It's very fulfilling to contribute my expertise alongside such a knowledgeable and professional group of engineering experts," Zoller said. "As a unit, we pride ourselves in providing positive results, with a goal to exceed expectations time and time again. It makes for an inspiring work environment, which translates to our work and client relationships."
A fellow associate at the American Society of Landscape Architects, and a 2020 Landscape Architecture Foundation Scholar, Mark Robison earned his master's degree in landscape architecture from Rutgers University. In his new position, he's charged with site design and construction. In collaboration with Rutgers University students and New Jersey-based architects, his most recent work was MLK Park in Paterson, N.J., where he contributed design concepts and plans. Prior to joining Dresdner Robin, Robinson was a senior creative director for Momentum Worldwide advertising with a background in brand, experiential and digital marketing.
Since its founding in 1978, Dresdner Robin has expanded to four locations and increased its multi-functional team to 77 employees in areas including civil engineering, environmental services, landscape architecture, land surveying and others.
About Dresdner Robin
Dresdner Robin is a leading land-use consultancy covering the New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia metro markets. The full-service firm provides creative solutions that emphasize service, client satisfaction and technological innovation with specialties in site/civil engineering, land surveying, environmental services, planning, surveying and landscape architecture in the revival of urban landscapes. Dresdner Robin's multi-functional teams are strategically located in offices throughout the New York City, New Jersey and Philadelphia metro areas.
Media Contact
Sam Brancato, Violet PR, 8627543332, sam@violetpr.com
SOURCE Dresdner Robin