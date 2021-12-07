MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TREP Advisors, LLC, a business advising firm, headquartered in Melbourne, FL with satellite offices in Tennessee, Texas and California, provides senior talent and experience to address mid-market business succession planning needs, a market segment often ignored by most business consultants in the mergers, acquisitions and financing space.
Entrepreneurs and business owners benefit from the expertise TREP's team of former CEOs, business owners and Founder Jeff Piersall's experience, coupled with a results-focused process. Business owners reap the rewards after years of building a business, to enjoy the fruits of their labor and the freedom that comes with financial partners. At the same time, a process often avoided by business owners because of the perceived resulting loss of control, now keeps them in the driver's seat using TREP's process.
The driving force behind TREP Advisors is founder and CEO, Jeff Piersall, who brings his expertise as an M&A specialist having conducted over $100M in transactions. The former CEO and Founder of SCB Marketing, has walked in the shoes of the owners he works with giving TREP the advantage to understand and relate to the struggles and opportunities that an owner deals with every day. He is a passionate and proven leader having positively affected tens of thousands of people throughout his career. He is an in-demand speaker recognized for his authenticity and relevant messages. He is co-author of "Dogs Don't Bark at Parked Cars" an informative business and personal development book addressing the hyper-active change we are experiencing in society today and how to deal with the uncertainties.
Jeff's entrepreneurial pursuits have been recognized as Business of the Year, INC 500 fastest growth companies, and GROW FL "Top 50 Companies to Watch." He had the rare distinction of coaching both All-Americans and NBA players, holds an 80% lifetime winning percentage and was mentored by some of the best minds in the business. Jeff holds a bachelor's degree from Troy University and a master's degree in Athletic Administration from University of Alabama in Birmingham. Jeff and Judy, his wife of 39 years, have three children and one grandchild.
