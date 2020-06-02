RICHMOND, Va., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lower-cost, high-quality radiology services are coming to Richmond with the opening of two new medical facilities. Dominion Imaging and Virginia Interventional & Vascular Associates (VIVA) began seeing patients June 1 in their new offices at 6600 West Broad St.
"We determined there was a need for high-value outpatient diagnostic and interventional radiology services in the area based on feedback from Richmond residents who said they wanted more affordable options locally that still maintained high standards of quality," said Christopher Snyder, COO of their parent company.
The new offices are near the I-64/West Broad/Glenside Drive interchange in a building that is home to other medical specialists.
Dominion Imaging (dominionimaging.com) provides diagnostic radiology services including X-ray and ultrasound. Dominion also has future plans to add additional outpatient imaging services, Snyder said.
VIVA (vivarichmond.com) offers outpatient interventional radiology services including, but not limited to, treatments for varicose veins, chronic pain, uterine fibroids, dialysis access management, and peripheral artery disease, as well as vascular ultrasound exams.
Physicians working on-site for both groups are fellowship-trained and board-certified.
A number of physicians serving the facilities have strong local ties as area residents or graduates of Virginia Commonwealth University and are members of the Richmond Academy of Medicine. Additionally, breast-imaging subspecialists in the group provide services locally to the Virginia Women's Center.
Among the physicians providing services at Dominion Imaging are Dr. Narinder Sethi, medical director, and Drs. Roni Talukdar and David L. Glasser.
VIVA's team of providers includes Dr. R. Donald Doherty Jr., medical director, Drs. John J. McLaughlin, Samer Hijaz and Gustavo Elias, and Nurse Practitioner Allison Beasley.
Referring physicians can consult with physicians at either facility by contacting the groups' concierge, who is listed on their websites.
The facilities planned to open earlier this spring but decided to delay appointments due to the pandemic. Both are following recommended Covid-19 precautions based on the latest medical guidance, Snyder added.
To reach Dominion Imaging or VIVA Richmond, contact:
Dominion Imaging dominionimaging.com 804-486-4635 info@dominionimaging.com
VIVA Richmond vivarichmond.com 804-486-4625 info@vivarichmond.com