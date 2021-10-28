ZHEJIANG, China, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Z&Z Industrial, a global provider of consumer brand packaging solutions has announced the formation of a new North American division, Z-Z Dispensing.
This new business unit has been established to serve the specific needs of consumer brands throughout the United States and Canada.
The timely introduction of Z-Z Dispensing into the North American market provides new, sorely needed resources to consumer brands for skincare, cosmetics, personal care, and at home, whose packaging needs have severely been challenged by supply chain headwinds over the last eighteen months due to the ongoing pandemic.
Having established its local presence, Z-Z Dispensing now offers the full packaging capabilities, resources, and services of Z&Z Industrial. Customers can order standard and customized dispensing solutions in quantities as small as five million units and as large as one hundred million or more. The company offers fully integrated end-to-end services, which include, product R&D, mold manufacture, auto-injection, auto-assembly, and automation equipment design and manufacture. With these capabilities, the company can easily accommodate spikes in demand due to marketplace and seasonal fluctuations. This highly agile manufacturing model also enables Z-Z Dispensing to significantly reduce lead times and delivery schedules.
Further distinguishing the new division is its team of experienced industry professionals. "Our customer-focused team of packaging specialists combine their deep expertise with a consultative approach that results in unmatched service and value for our customers," says Bill Riley, President, Z-Z Dispensing. "We're bringing our depth of knowledge and experience to rigorously guide their decisions. We understand their requirements and challenges and the importance of the choices they make."
The company recently introduced a new line of dispensers. The 500 Series Foam Pumps provide a new level of performance and reliability and are designed to elevate brand preference with consumers. Also offered in the extensive range of dispensing products are a selection of all-plastic and sustainable options. All Z-Z Dispensing products meet the highest standards for quality, reliability and performance, the result of the company's vertical manufacturing integration, ISO9001:2015 quality certification, and ISO14001:2015 environment certification.
In its further efforts to satisfy customer needs, Z-Z Dispensing is also in the process of setting up production facilities in the United States. This unique local/global hybrid approach to manufacturing is designed to increase line capacity while virtually eliminating product shortages and delivery delays.
"We're taking a proactive approach to satisfying future customer needs," Mr. Riley concludes. "The commitments we've made to local service, expanded manufacturing capabilities, and highly scalable resources make Z-Z Dispensing the new leader in North American dispensing solutions."
# # # #
About Z-Z Dispensing Solutions – Z-Z Dispensing is the North American Division of Z&Z Industrial and serves clients in the United States and Canada. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of dispensing products and solutions for a broad range of consumer product categories, including skincare, cosmetics, personal care, and the home.
About Z&Z Industrial - Founded in 1992, Z&Z Industrial specializes in packaging for perfume, skincare, cosmetics, personal care, and home. The company has established a comprehensive industry supply chain that includes product research and development, mold manufacture, auto-injection, auto-assembly, and automation equipment design & manufacture.
For additional press information, please contact:
Ilena Della Ventura
Delia Associates
T. 908-534-9044
Media Contact
Ilena Della Ventura, Delia Associates, 908-534-9044, idellaventura@delianet.com
SOURCE Z-Z Dispensing