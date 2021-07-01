EAST SETAUKET, N.Y., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Formerly known as "Penetron South Africa," the new organization, "Penetron Africa" will offer project support for all of sub-Sahara Africa. The headquarters in Centurion, Gauteng Province, are immediately adjacent to Pretoria, the nation's capital, and about 55 km north of Johannesburg, the country's business center.
The Penetron Africa team currently consists of product support engineers in Centurion (Johannesburg), Durban in KwaZulu Natal, and Cape Town in the Western Province – with regional offices in the other Provinces. The professional support teams offer technical advice and training for specialized Penetron applicators to increase further business opportunities.
"Because of continued strong growth across all of our international regions, the changes represented by the Penetron Africa name reflect a reorganized team with a focus on increased technical and customer support," explains Jozef Van Beeck, Director of International Sales & Marketing for The Penetron Group.
Underlining the direction of "Penetron Africa," the team is already completing projects in Nigeria (office buildings and commercial development projects), Botswana (grain silos), and Swaziland (hotel/convention center). In addition, Penetron Africa is focusing on the continent's West Africa region, including Ivory Coast and Democratic Republic of Congo, where the team collaborates with several South African construction companies.
"It's a time of opportunity for Penetron Africa," adds Neil Courtney, Managing Director of Penetron Africa. "Penetron has become the leading provider of concrete waterproofing and durability solutions to the construction industry in South Africa over the past decade and we are now making a concerted effort to consolidate our core market in South Africa – and rapidly expand in our targeted regions across the continent."
The PENETRON Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives and distribution channels.
For more information on PENETRON waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com, or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.
Media Contact
Corporate relations, The Penetron Group, 6319419700, crdept@penetron.com
SOURCE The Penetron Group