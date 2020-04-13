MAYNARD, Mass., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpiraMed, a leader in the field of virtual (site-less) registries for Real World Evidence, today announced that it is collaborating with LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's pre-eminent lung cancer non-profit, on a global study, Project PEER, to gather patient reported outcomes (PROs) from lung cancer patients and their caregivers in a real-world setting. LUNGevity selected EmpiraMed after an extensive vetting process due to its superior and robust platform to gather, store, and analyze patient-level data.
Typically, clinical research studies burden patients and clinical sites while providing few incentives to participants in the study that are contributing their health information. The EmpiraMed platform deploys 100% site-less virtual studies to better evaluate patient experience in the real world. The EmpiraMedTM PRO PortalTM Software Platform will be used to allow patients to participate in clinical studies more easily while compensating them for their data and time in a meaningful way.
"LUNGevity is committed to gathering robust data directly from patients to understand how they are living with and navigating lung cancer so we can better represent them and fill their unmet needs. The high-quality data gathered through the EmpiraMed software platform will also enable researchers to generate hypotheses for future studies," said Andrea Ferris, President & CEO of LUNGevity. "We were impressed by EmpiraMed's software and methods and are excited to partner together to use their platform to gather data from patients around the world."
"We are thrilled to be working with a patient advocacy group as prominent as LUNGevity," said Greg Erman, President & CEO of EmpiraMed. "I believe our innovative technology will be helpful to gather relevant data for researchers to develop new methods to better treat lung cancer patients."
About EmpiraMed
EmpiraMed has created a novel decentralized/virtual (100% site-less) study patient-centered software platform to generate Real World Evidence for the Life Science Industry. Please visit http://www.EmpiraMed.com for more information.
About LUNGevity Foundation
Our vision is a world where no one dies of lung cancer. For more information about LUNGevity Foundation, a four-star Charity Navigator organization, please visit www.LUNGevity.org.